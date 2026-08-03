Tanzania: Countdown Begins to Kizimkazi Festival 2026

Zanzibar — THE countdown to the Kizimkazi Festival 2026 has begun, with Zanzibar preparing for a programme combining cultural entertainment, trade and initiatives to promote clean energy and community development.

The festival, which runs through August 11th, will begin with a special prayer session for national leaders and is expected to draw thousands of people from Zanzibar and beyond, according to Deputy Minister for Education, Science and Technology Wanu Hafidhi Ameir.

The programme will include a public walk, a trade exhibition, an evening of entertainment and the festival's main celebration at Mwewe grounds in Makunduchi.

Ameir said the public walk would be open to everyone before the guest of honour officially opens the trade exhibition and launches the festival.

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The celebrations will continue on the evening of August 13th with 'Usiku wa Kizimkazi', a special entertainment event featuring Taarab, Bongo Flava, live bands and comedy performances by various artists. But organisers say the event will carry a wider message beyond entertainment.

Ameir said 'Usiku wa Kizimkazi' would provide a platform to promote community solidarity, encourage the use of clean energy and support development projects being implemented by MIF.

"Beyond entertainment, the evening will also provide a platform to promote community solidarity, encourage the use of clean energy and support the implementation of development projects being carried out by MIF," she said.

The festival will reach its climax on August 14th at Mwewe grounds in Makunduchi, with organisers expecting thousands of members of the public, visitors from within and outside Zanzibar and various stakeholders to attend.

Ameir said the final day's activities would highlight the festival's role as a platform for community development.

"We expect thousands of members of the public, visitors from within and outside Zanzibar, as well as various stakeholders, to participate in the day's activities," she said.

The festival's organisers are positioning Kizimkazi not only as a celebration of Zanzibar's culture and entertainment, but also as an opportunity to promote initiatives intended to support communities and sustainable development.

With the programme bringing together public participation, trade, entertainment and development initiatives, the festival is expected to provide a platform for communities and stakeholders to engage with issues affecting local development.

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Ameir said the activities would demonstrate the achievements of the Kizimkazi Festival as a platform for community development and engagement.