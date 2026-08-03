Tanzania: Arusha Auto Show Announces Nine Categories, Best Exhibitors to Be Awarded

Arusha — A total of nine categories have been confirmed ahead of the magnificent Arusha Auto Show scheduled at Magereza Grounds - Kisogo in Arusha from September 5 to 6 this year.

This annual epic event brings together car enthusiasts around the country to share their genuine car passion hence making it the biggest car showcase platform in Tanzania eyeing to attract over 5000 people.

In his recent media briefing, the event's Portfolio Manager Augustine Namfua clarified that those who will outshine others in different categories will be awarded.

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He named the categories to be competed for as Best Classic Vehicle of below 1990 which is in excellent condition, Best Adventure Vehicle that has been well maintained for adventure purposes and Best Customized Vehicle - the one that is well modified.

Other categories are Best of Show (people's choice), Best Car Club of the Year, Automotive Media of the Year, E-Mobility Pioneer of the Year, Best Club Display as well as Best Exhibitor Display.

"We always host this event in Arusha because people here have genuine car passion and they also have advanced innovation and modification skills that is why this auto show is extraordinary.

"Also, this platform is ideal for people who engage in selling car parts as they showcase what they have not forgetting major car dealers like CMC Automobiles who also get the opportunity to show the brands they have to the public.

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"Similarly, we will have vehicle insurance companies and other relevant car stakeholders who use this as an important stage to reveal what they have to possible buyers since the event attract both middle and high-income earners," Namfua said.

He added that there will also be a fashion section targeting those people who do not have strong interest of vehicles mainly women so that they can too have something to admire during the event.

"I can say it is a social event but has got a long chain of economic benefits bearing in mind that people who came from outside Arusha will need a place to eat and sleep hence those operating in these businesses will also gain a lot," he said.

According to him, they have arranged six zones each built for specific audience, business objectives and visitor experience which are Automotive Exhibition Zone, E-Mobility Pavilion, Smart Mobility Hub, Overland and 4x4 Experience, Car Clubs and Community as well as Lifestyle and Family Zone.

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Reacting on how the show will help to promote tourism, he said they have engaged several tour operators who are part of the show and have organised a group Safari on the weekend after the main event to Makuyuni Wildlife Park.

"Other tourism and conservation stakeholders include the Tanzania Wildlife Authority (TAWA) who are coming in with a special wildlife protection and conservation campaign to the visitors during the event," he said.

He further pointed out that as Arusha prepares to be among Tanzanian cities to host 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals, the Arusha Auto Show will be part of creating awareness of this big football event on the continent.