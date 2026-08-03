Tanzania: Time for People to Know Their Right to Legal Aid

Dar es Salaam — THERE is something reassuring about knowing exactly who to call when life begins to fall apart. When your car breaks down, you call a mechanic. When your phone stops working, you visit a technician. When you get sick, you know the nearest hospital.

There is comfort in knowing that somewhere, someone has the expertise to solve the problem keeping you awake at night. Legal problems should be no different. Yet for many people, they are. A marriage is falling apart, but neither spouse knows their rights.

An employee is dismissed after years of loyal service and quietly accepts it, believing there is nothing they can do. A family loses land that has belonged to them for generations because they do not know where to seek legal help. A tenant is unlawfully evicted overnight.

A woman survives domestic violence but never reports it because she believes justice is only for those who can afford it. These stories unfold every day, often in silence. Not because the law has no answer, but because many people assume it is beyond their financial reach.

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Somewhere along the way, we began associating justice with expensive law firms, consultation fees, court appearances and legal bills. The first question many people ask when faced with a legal problem is, "Can I afford a lawyer?" For thousands of Tanzanians, the answer is no. Too often, that answer leads them to conclude that justice is no longer an option. Perhaps that is one of the greatest misconceptions about our legal system.

The law was never intended to protect only those who can afford to pay for legal services. At the heart of Tanzania's legal system is a simple but powerful principle. Article 13 of the Constitution of the United Republic of Tanzania, 1977, recognises that every person is equal before the law and entitled to equal protection of the law.

Those words remind us that justice is not a privilege reserved for the wealthy, it is a right that belongs to everyone. Rights guaranteed by the Constitution, however, must also be made practical. A constitutional promise means little if someone cannot enforce it simply because legal services are beyond their means.

That is where the Legal Aid Act, Cap 21 RE 2023, becomes one of Tanzania's most important, yet least discussed, laws. It regulates and coordinates the provision of legal aid services to indigent persons while recognising the vital role of paralegals and registered legal aid providers.

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In simple terms, the law acknowledges a reality many already understand: Not everyone can afford a private advocate.

That reality should never be the reason someone loses their rights.

Legal aid is also widely misunderstood. Many people assume it means representation in court. The Legal Aid Act provides a much broader definition. Legal aid includes legal education, legal information, legal advice, legal assistance and legal representation.

That distinction matters.

Sometimes what changes a person's life is not winning a court case. Sometimes it is learning that a landlord cannot lawfully evict them overnight. Sometimes it is discovering that an unfair dismissal can be challenged. Sometimes it is receiving guidance on reporting gender-based violence.

Sometimes it is simply knowing which institution has the authority to resolve the problem.

Knowledge itself can be legal aid.

The Act primarily serves indigent persons, individuals whose financial means are insufficient to engage a private legal practitioner. Importantly, it also recognises that, in certain circumstances, the interests of justice may require legal aid even beyond financial inability.

For that reason, legal aid providers do not simply ask whether an applicant has money. They assess whether the person qualifies for assistance under the law, taking into account both financial circumstances and the broader realities of each case.

Another common misconception is that legal aid can be provided by anyone with basic legal knowledge. The Legal Aid Act safeguards the public against that assumption by requiring legal aid services to be delivered through registered legal aid providers by advocates, lawyers or recognised paralegals attached to those institutions. Paralegals deserve particular recognition.

Across Tanzania, they are often the first point of contact for people seeking justice. They educate communities, help individuals obtain legal documents, guide them to the appropriate institutions and encourage the amicable resolution of disputes where possible.

At the same time, the law clearly provides that paralegals cannot perform functions reserved exclusively for advocates. Perhaps the Act's greatest contribution is the principle it quietly reinforces: Poverty should never become a legal disability.

A person's inability to pay legal fees should never determine whether they are heard, protected or treated fairly. Across Tanzania, organisations such as the Tanzania Women Lawyers Association (TAWLA), the Legal and Human Rights Centre (LHRC), the Tanzania Network of Legal Aid Providers (TANLAP), university legal aid clinics and many other registered providers continue to bridge the gap between ordinary citizens and the justice system.

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For many people, walking into one of these offices is about more than receiving legal advice, it is about rediscovering hope.

Sometimes the greatest relief is not hearing that your case will be won. It is hearing someone say, "We can help you." Those three words can replace fear with confidence, confusion with clarity and hopelessness with action. As citizens, we often focus on knowing our rights.

That is essential. But knowing where to seek help when those rights are threatened is equally important. Rights that remain unknown or unenforced are rights that gradually lose their meaning. Disclaimer: This article is part of the Legal Lens series by Jua Leo, Jilinde Kesho and is intended solely for legal education and public awareness.

It does not constitute legal advice. Every legal matter depends on its own facts and circumstances. If you require legal assistance, consult a qualified advocate or a registered legal aid provider.