Morocco: EU Ministers Set to Meet Over Migrant Crossings in Ceuta

The European Union will hold an emergency video conference meeting of national ministers on Tuesday to discuss the mass migrant crossings into Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta.

Ireland, which holds the rotating presidency of the EU, said it had convened a meeting of the EU Justice and Home Affairs Council.

Jim O'Callaghan, Ireland's Justice, Home Affairs and Migration Minister will chair the conference.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

On Sunday, the death toll from Thursday's mass rush into Ceuta from Morocco reached at least 72 after five more bodies were found along Ceuta's coast, officials said.

More than 50,000 people crossed into Ceuta by land and sea in a surge that began on Thursday at one of the EU's only two land borders with Africa, prompting alarm across the bloc.

More than 48,000 returned to Morocco within 48 hours .

Increasing border checks across Europe test Schengen free movement

Miguel Angel ⁠Perez, the Spanish government representative in Ceuta, said that, in addition to the 72 fatalities, more than 1,000 people had been treated by health services since Thursday.

"The situation in the city has improved markedly but more remains to be done to re-establish normality," he added.

Some migrants drowned and others were crushed while trying to climb a breakwater and border fence.

Border patrols reinforced in Ceuta

Ceuta's mayor-president Juan Jesus Vivas told the El Pais newspaper the city's morgue had received 88 corpses, including some who had died in earlier, smaller attempts to reach the ⁠territory in hazardous night-time swims over the past two weeks.

He said Moroccan authorities were also recovering bodies from the sea, but no official information was available.

Authorities have reinforced police and army patrols and on Saturday installed a 500-metre floating barrier off Ceuta.

Twenty-two EU ⁠member states wrote a letter asking for coordinated action to protect external borders and other measures after the Ceuta incident.

Italy suspends Schengen travel arrangements

Italy suspended passport-free Schengen travel arrangements with Spain for one month in response to the crisis.

However, the government said the measure would not affect Spanish or other EU citizens travelling to Italy and would instead involve targeted checks on non-EU nationals arriving from Spain by air or sea.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Morocco Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"This is an ⁠extraordinary measure, adopted to safeguard national security and prevent possible repercussions for our nation," Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni wrote on social media.

EU approves full Schengen membership for Bulgaria, Romania

"The measure will be kept in force only for the time necessary, with particular attention to limiting any impact on summer tourist flows," she added.

The Schengen Area allows passport-free travel across 29 European countries, although member states can temporarily reintroduce border controls on security or public-order grounds.

Italy, which does not share a land border with Spain, also said it had agreed with France to strengthen controls along the Franco-Italian frontier to try to prevent undocumented migrants from crossing.

Spain has adopted a more open stance on migrants than most ⁠other EU countries, introducing a programme to grant residency to more than 500,000 undocumented people.

Spanish officials have rejected suggestions that the scheme encouraged the rush into Ceuta, saying that those who entered Ceuta irregularly could not travel on to mainland Spain or elsewhere in the Schengen zone.

(With newswires)