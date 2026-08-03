Malawi: Old Mutual Malawi Reaffirms Commitment to Grassroots Golf

Old Mutual Malawi Limited, one of the country's leading financial services providers, has reaffirmed its commitment to developing golf in Malawi, pledging continued investment at grassroots level to strengthen the sport's growth and competitiveness.

Mark Mikwamba, managing director of Old Mutual Malawi, made the remarks at Blantyre Sports Club on the final day of the two-day Old Mutual Executive Golf Tournament, which brought together more than 40 professional and amateur golfers.

The tournament, held under the theme "Tee Off to Thrive," was designed primarily to foster collaboration among business executives while creating networking and socialisation opportunities.

It was won by a team comprising Chifundo Lingawo, Ignacio Kambale, Ken Mlaviwa and Tonda Chinangwa, who recorded a gross score of 61 in the four-ball Mexican scramble format.

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"As Old Mutual we believe that it is very important to organize this forum so that we allow our customers to have a relaxed time, have conversations and strengthen our partnership," Mikwamba said.

He explained that the decision to include amateur golfers in the tournament was deliberate, aimed at nurturing a pipeline of future professionals as the current generation of players approaches retirement, while also using the platform to extend financial education to participants.

"Golf is what our most customers like, and we treat this as a special day to reached out to them with financial education support," he said, adding that the company intends to increase its annual investment in the sport, with a continued focus on developing emerging talent.

A team of Madalo Matabwa, Chimwemwe Chimwaza, Albert Ngwira and Susan Matumula placed second with a gross score of 72, converting to a net score of 59 after accounting for a combined handicap of 13 and finishing two over par.

Third place went to the team of Eric Kazembe, Hletsuwayo Jere, David Masasa and Charlie McGill, who carded a gross score of 73 off a combined handicap of 12.

Speaking after his team's victory, Lingawo described the tournament as one of the most demanding competitions he had played in, given the calibre of golfers involved.

"It wasn't an easy thing to play against experienced golfers because they made everything tough, but the secret behind our success was based on teamwork, discipline, and self-confidence," he said.

In the individual categories, Kambale won the men's longest drive on Hole 4, with Paul Alaujo finishing second on Hole 6. Jonathan Khalika and Edgar Mwamvani placed third and fourth on Holes 13 and 17 respectively. In the women's longest drive category, Satakwawo Zuze took first place on Hole 6, with Rosemary Pindani finishing second on Hole 8.

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In the nearest-to-the-pin competition, Kondwani Kabowa and Alinane M'manga claimed the men's prizes, while Zuze also secured the women's title on Hole 14.

In the professional category, Paul Chidale was crowned champion with a two-day gross score of 145, ahead of Folidndo Rodrick in second on 146. Symon Moses and Victor Kachepatsonga rounded out the podium in third and fourth positions with gross scores of 147 and 149 respectively.