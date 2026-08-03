Rwanda: Five Things to Know About Upcoming Rwanda Institute of Computing

Rwanda is set to strengthen its digital transformation agenda with the launch of the Rwanda Institute of Computing (RIC), the country's first specialized institute dedicated to university training in artificial intelligence (AI) and cybersecurity.

Approved by Cabinet on July 24, the institute is expected to begin operations in September as an affiliated institute of the University of Rwanda (UR). It aims to produce highly skilled technology professionals through industry-driven education, applied research, innovation, and entrepreneurship.

ALSO READ: New Institute of Computing to train next generation of tech leaders

To learn more about the upcoming institute, The New Times spoke with Jean Claude Hashakineza, Director General of Communication at the Ministry of Education.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

1. Location and mandate

According to Hashakineza, the Rwanda Institute of Computing was created to address the growing demand for highly skilled computing professionals who can drive the country's digital transformation.

The institute is designed to equip students with the knowledge and practical skills needed to solve real-world challenges through innovation, applied research, and entrepreneurship while strengthening collaboration between academia and industry.

ALSO READ: Rwanda Coding Academy shortlisted for $1m Global Schools Prize

RIC will operate from Nyabihu District in the Western Province, adjacent to the Rwanda Coding Academy (RCA), and will function as an affiliated institute of the University of Rwanda.

2. Degrees in AI, cybersecurity

Building on the successful Project-Based Learning model pioneered by the Rwanda Coding Academy, RIC will offer industry-oriented programmes that combine academic excellence with practical experience.

ALSO READ: Kagame named co-chair of new global commission on AI

Hashakineza said that initially the institute will offer two undergraduate programmes, Bachelor of Science in Artificial Intelligence and Bachelor of Science in Cybersecurity.

For its inaugural intake, students will be admitted to both programmes.

Admission for the first two intakes will be limited to graduates of the Rwanda Coding Academy. In line with the government's commitment to gender equality, the institute will maintain equal representation of male and female students.

3. Training developers and entrepreneurs

Hashakineza said RIC will build on the Coding Academy's Project-Based Learning approach by working closely with tech companies to ensure students gain practical experience throughout their studies.

The institute will collaborate with industry partners to identify real-world challenges and jointly develop innovative technology solutions through formal partnerships.

Students, lecturers, and industry professionals will work together on applied research, product development, and innovation projects, giving students practical experience in designing, developing, testing, and deploying technology solutions before graduation.

Beyond preparing graduates for employment, the institute also aims to nurture entrepreneurship by enabling students to transform innovations developed during their studies into startups, contributing to Rwanda's growing digital economy.

4. Modern laboratories and partnerships with tech giants

The Institute of Computing will be equipped with modern classrooms, high-speed internet, student accommodation, and specialized laboratories to support practical learning.

These facilities will include laboratories for Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, Robotics, Embedded Systems, Internet of Things (IoT), and Electronics.

The institute will also leverage the extensive network of partnerships established by the Rwanda Coding Academy with public and private institutions.

These collaborations will support internships, industry-led projects, applied research, consultancy, and innovation.

In addition, RIC plans to establish partnerships with international universities, research institutions, and global tech companies to facilitate student and staff exchanges, joint research, curriculum development, and technology transfer.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

5. Professionals in AI, cybersecurity and data science

According to Hashakineza, the establishment of RIC aligns with the nation's ambition to become a knowledge-based, innovation-driven, and digitally enabled economy.

The institute is expected to strengthen the country's pipeline of skilled professionals in strategic fields such as Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, Software Engineering, Data Science, and other emerging technologies.

Over the next five to ten years, RIC is expected to help bridge the country's ICT skills gap by producing industry-ready graduates equipped with practical experience and entrepreneurial skills.

The institute will also promote applied research, technology commercialization, startup creation, and home-grown innovation while supporting both the public and private sectors with the highly skilled workforce needed to sustain Rwanda's long-term economic transformation.