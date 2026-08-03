Rwanda: 50 in Custody Over Illicit Alcohol Production, Distribution

At least 50 people have been arrested over the production and distribution of illicit alcohol as the government intensifies a nationwide crackdown on illegal manufacturers linked to dangerous alcoholic beverages.

Appearing on Rwanda Broadcasting Agency (RBA), on Sunday, August 2, Peter Karake, the Director General for Crime Intelligence and Counter Terrorism at Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB), said investigations are ongoing, with authorities pursuing more suspects.

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"We have arrested more than 50 people so far and are looking for others who are on the run," Karake said. "It is illegal to manufacture or distribute illicit alcohol and other products that are harmful to human health" he added.

Karake spoke about the arrests hours after Rwanda Food and Drugs Authority (Rwanda FDA) had closed eight distilleries and order recalls of all their products from the market.

He noted that the investigations uncovered widespread violations among manufacturers, including the production of alcoholic beverages without licences, the use of prohibited chemicals, and the operation of concealed production sites to evade inspections.

"Some factories hide behind industrial development. They obtain licences to operate legally but end up producing illicit alcoholic beverages. Others manufacture products they were never licensed to produce, while some operate without the required licences," he said.

Investigators also found that some manufacturers were operating with expired licences, while others mixed industrial chemicals that are not authorised for use in alcoholic beverages.

The inspections further revealed poor hygiene standards, inadequate storage facilities, the use of inappropriate plastic containers during production, and the absence of qualified production and quality managers.

As part of the ongoing crackdown, Karake said at least 90 production facilities have been closed in recent days, in addition to others shut down previously as enforcement efforts intensified.

Officials estimate that Rwanda has more than 200 distilleries.

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Among the substances identified during the investigations was methanol, a highly toxic chemical that authorities say has previously made over 100 people blind, according to the Ministry of Health.

"Methanol is poison. Even 10 centilitres alone can kill a person," Karake warned.

He added that investigators had found the use of industrial ethanol and other unauthorised substances that pose serious health risks.

More than a public health issue

Karake said the investigations show that illicit alcohol has become more than a public health concern, linking it to crimes such as assault, domestic violence and road traffic crashes.

"Illicit alcohol is more than a health issue, it has become a security issue. Our investigations show that assault is among the leading crimes, and the majority of offenders are found to have consumed illicit alcohol," he said.

"Domestic violence is also driven by illicit alcohol consumption, while many road traffic crashes involve people who have consumed illicit alcohol," he said.

He urged members of the public to report illegal manufacturers, saying the effects of illicit alcohol extend beyond those who consume it.

Karake noted that manufacturing or distributing illicit alcohol is punishable by a prison sentence of three to five years and a fine of Rwf3-5 million.

ALSO READ: Rwanda FDA closes eight distilleries, orders products recall

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Illicit alcohol is more dangerous

According to the minister of health Dr. Sabin Nsanzimana, health facilities have this year treated more than 500 people who developed complications after consuming illicit alcohol.

The cases include about 50 deaths and more than 100 people who lost their eyesight after consuming contaminated alcoholic beverages.

"In Bugesera alone, 18 people died on the same day after consuming illicit alcohol," Nsanzimana said, adding that many victims also suffered severe respiratory complications, among other long-term health effects.

Officials also said that more than 95 per cent of youth in rehab centres are addicted to illicit alcohol and drugs. Officials said inspections and enforcement operations will continue across the country as authorities seek to eliminate illicit alcohol from the market and prevent further loss of life.