Rwanda: Fitnesspoint Brings Protein Boost to Gym-Goers With Fresh Eggs Kigali Deal

Gym-goers at Fitnesspoint will have access to fresh, protein-rich eggs at discounted prices following a new partnership with Fresh Eggs Kigali Ltd, as the fitness centre strengthens its commitment to promoting a healthy lifestyle through better nutrition alongside exercise.

The partnership, announced on Friday, July 31, marks another step forward for the major fitness and wellness centre, which currently operates three branches in Remera, Kimihurura and Gacuriro.

Through the collaboration, gym members will be able to purchase farm-fresh eggs at discounted prices, reinforcing the importance of proper nutrition in achieving fitness goals.

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Beyond providing the training equipment and modern facilities, Fitnesspoint says the initiative reflects its long-term vision of supporting members throughout their entire fitness journey, both inside and outside the gym.

According to Fitnesspoint founder and Chief Executive Officer, Ole Haugum, exercise alone is not enough to guarantee a healthy lifestyle, as nutrition plays an equally important role in muscle recovery, energy replenishment and overall well-being.

"From experience, when you work out and pursue a healthy lifestyle, proper nutrition goes hand in hand with exercise. Eggs are one of the biggest and most affordable sources of protein, which is essential for recovery after training," Haugum said.

"We want our members to have access to everything they need to succeed, including fresh products directly from nearby farms, so that maintaining a healthy lifestyle becomes easier."

Fresh Eggs Kigali offers eggs in portable packaging and also provides delivery services to customers. Under the new partnership, Fitnesspoint members will enjoy discounted prices. A tray of 10 farm-fresh eggs, which normally costs Rwf4,135 from the company, will be sold to gym members for Rwf3,500, a discount of more than 15 per cent reduction.

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For many fitness enthusiasts, eggs remain one of the most valuable foods because of their high nutritional content. Rich in protein, vitamins and healthy fats, eggs help repair muscles after intense workouts, promote muscle growth and provide the body with energy needed for physical performance.

Protein is particularly important for gym-goers because exercise places stress on muscle fibres, which need adequate nutrients to recover and become stronger. Eggs contain all nine essential amino acids required by the body, making them a complete source of protein and a popular choice among athletes and fitness enthusiasts.

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The founder of Fresh Eggs Kigali, Serah Kassim, said the company's mission has always been to make fresh and affordable eggs accessible to communities, with gym-goers being one of its main target groups.

"When I started Fresh Eggs Kigali, the goal was simple: to make it easier for people to access fresh and clean eggs that they can take home and consume. As our community grew, we realised that people who work out are among those who understand the importance of nutrition the most," Kassim explained.

She added that fitness begins long before someone enters the gym.

"Fitness starts at the table. It starts with what you feed your body. The right nutrients, proteins and carbohydrates all work together to ensure that your body is properly nourished. One of the promises we are making to the Fitnesspoint community is access to fresh eggs - which have not stayed on shelves for a long time."