Kenya: Six Million Mothers, Newborns to Benefit From New Health Initiative

Nairobi — More than six million women and newborns are expected to benefit from a new KSh10.4 billion health partnership aimed at reducing preventable maternal and infant deaths in Kenya.

The Ministry of Health signed the Cooperation Framework with the Beginnings Fund, unlocking USD 80 million over five years to implement the Every Woman Every Newborn Everywhere (EWENE) Acceleration Plan.

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale said Kenya is pursuing a coordinated approach that ensures development partners support government priorities rather than isolated projects.

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"The Ministry is championing a country-led approach to health sector transformation. Development partnerships must shift from fragmented projects to coordinated investments that strengthen government systems and deliver sustainable health outcomes," the CS stated.

The programme will focus on 21 high-burden counties and almost 200 health facilities through 2030.

According to the Ministry, the funding will improve maternity and neonatal infrastructure, procure essential medical equipment and medicines, recruit and train more health workers, strengthen emergency referrals and expand digital health systems.

Duale also called for stronger collaboration between national and county governments.

"We must align investments around one plan, one budget and one accountability framework to enhance transparency, efficiency and collective responsibility in delivering results," he explained

The financial package is backed by the Beginnings Fund in partnership with the Gates Foundation, the Government of the United Arab Emirates and other international development partners.