Kenya: The Wine Fair Signals a New Era for Experience-Led Events With 100 Wine Brands and 37 Exhibitors Gathering

More than 100 wine brands, represented by 37 exhibitors, transformed The Jockey Club, Ngong Road, into a vibrant showcase of wine, gastronomy and lifestyle on Saturday as over 1,000 attendees gathered for the seventh edition of The Wine Fair Kenya. Featuring exhibitors including Galina Wines, Lolie wines, KWV, Wines of South Africa (WOSA), California Wines Institute, Millésimes Wines, and The Wine Box, the event brought together producers, importers, hospitality players and consumers for a day that highlighted the growing place of wine within Kenya's evolving lifestyle landscape.

Throughout the afternoon, wine glasses swirled as visitors sampled wines from across the world, explored new labels, engaged directly with exhibitors and participated in curated experiences designed to introduce consumers to the diversity of wine. More than a tasting event, the seventh edition reflected a broader shift in how Nairobi's urban consumers are choosing to spend their leisure time.

This year's Derby-inspired theme added a distinctive visual identity to the event. Guests embraced the dress code with tailored suits, fascinators, elegant dresses and statement hats, creating a colourful spectacle that transformed the venue into one of the city's most photogenic lifestyle events. A fashion runway by Canada based Mira by Trina fashion house celebrated contemporary interpretations of classic Derby elegance, while one of the day's standout attractions saw guests take leisurely rides aboard a traditional royal carriage drawn by horses, reminiscent of English racing culture, as they enjoyed glasses of Bon Voyage wine against the backdrop of a setting Nairobi skyline.

The event also reflected the steady evolution of Kenya's wine market. Although wine accounts for an estimated 2% of Kenya's alcoholic beverages market by volume, consumer interest continues to expand. According to the 2025 Kasi Insight Share of Wallet Tracker, 34% of Kenyan alcohol consumers now include wine in their regular drinking routine, signalling growing acceptance of wine among a wider demographic and increasing curiosity about wine education and premium experiences.

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That curiosity was evident throughout the day as visitors moved between exhibitor stands, comparing wine styles, asking questions about grape varieties, production methods and food pairings, while participating in guided tasting sessions and educational masterclasses. For many attendees, learning about wine appeared to be just as important as tasting it.

"The Kenyan wine consumer is changing rapidly. Five or ten years ago, many consumers selected wine based primarily on price or familiarity. Today we're seeing people asking about varietals, regions, vintages and food pairings. That curiosity reflects a maturing wine culture, and events like The Wine Fair play an important role by making wine education accessible in an engaging environment." said Wanjiru Mureithi, President of the Sommeliers of Kenya Association (SOKA).

According to organisers, the event has grown significantly over seven editions, evolving from a niche wine tasting into a lifestyle platform where education, networking, food, fashion and entertainment intersect.

Judy Ngene, Co-founder, the Wine Fair Kenya and CEO, Galina Wine Importers said: "When we started The Wine Fair, our vision was to create a platform where consumers could discover wine in an approachable and enjoyable setting. Over the years, we've seen attendees become more confident, more informed and more adventurous in their choices. Today's consumers aren't simply looking for a product, they're looking for meaningful experiences, authentic conversations and opportunities to learn. That's the evolution we've witnessed, and it's encouraging to see Kenya's wine culture continue to grow."

The diversity of exhibitors reinforced that shift. Alongside wine importers and distributors were gourmet food vendors, artisan coffee brands, fashion labels, wellness exhibitors and creative entrepreneurs, demonstrating how experience-led events are increasingly bringing together multiple sectors of the lifestyle economy under one roof.

"Events such as The Wine Fair are important because they create meaningful opportunities for international wine-producing countries to connect directly with Kenyan consumers. South African wines have built a strong reputation in this market, and platforms like these allow producers to showcase the diversity, quality and accessibility of our wines while understanding how consumer preferences are evolving." Said Sylvia Karanja, founder, Sip & Savour Atelier & East Africa Lead, Wines of South Africa.

As the afternoon gave way to evening, live performances transformed the venue into a vibrant social gathering. Guests filled the area around the main stage, enjoying music, dancing and celebrating with friends as the atmosphere shifted from educational tasting sessions to a relaxed lifestyle festival. The combination of wine, fashion, food, music and conversation reinforced the event's broader appeal, illustrating how experiences are increasingly becoming Nairobi's new social currency.

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While beer and spirits continue to dominate Kenya's alcoholic beverages market, Saturday's gathering suggested that wine is steadily carving out a place within the country's evolving social landscape. Beyond showcasing bottles, The Wine Fair demonstrated how curated experiences can bring together education, hospitality, tourism, culture and entertainment offering a glimpse into the future of Kenya's experience economy and the evolving tastes of its consumers.

About The Wine Fair Kenya

The Wine Fair Kenya is a biannual consumer wine and lifestyle event that celebrates wine through curated tasting experiences, educational masterclasses, food pairings and immersive lifestyle activations. Bringing together wine producers, importers, distributors, hospitality professionals and consumers, the event provides a platform for discovering wines from around the world while promoting wine appreciation and responsible consumption.

Held twice each year, The Wine Fair Nairobi takes place every August while The Wine Fair Mombasa is held every December, extending the experience to Kenya's Coast and showcasing the country's growing appetite for wine, culture and experiential living.