Somalia: Somali Army Chief, Turksom Commander Visit Baidoa for Security Talks

Baidoa — Somalia's army chief and the commander of Turkey's military training mission visited the southwestern city of Baidoa on Monday for talks with South West State leader Sheikh Aden Mohamed Nur (Madoobe) on strengthening security and expanding operations against Al-Shabaab.

The delegation, led by Somali National Army Commander Major General Ibrahim Mohamed Mahmoud, included TURKSOM Commander Major General Sebahattin Kalkan, according to a statement from the South West State presidency.

The meeting focused on improving security across South West State, accelerating military operations against the Islamist militant group Al-Shabaab, and strengthening coordination between the Somali National Army, South West regional forces and the Turkish military mission.

Sheikh Aden welcomed the delegation and praised the role of the Somali armed forces and TURKSOM in training troops, enhancing the country's defence capabilities and supporting efforts to improve security.

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For their part, Ibrahim and Kalkan reaffirmed their commitment to supporting South West State in strengthening security and intensifying military operations against Al-Shabaab, the statement said.

The meeting was also attended by South West State's security minister, senior presidential officials and commanders from the Somali National Army's 60th Division, which operates in the region.

Turkey has become one of Somalia's main security partners through its TURKSOM military training base in Mogadishu, where it trains Somali forces as the government seeks to build its capacity to combat Al-Shabaab and gradually assume full responsibility for national security.