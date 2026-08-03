Kenya: Gun, 100 Bullets Recovered As Dci Nabs Fake Police Officer

3 August 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Yvonne Mandela

Nairobi — A suspected police impersonator has been arrested at a Nairobi casino after detectives recovered a firearm, ammunition and forged police documents during an operation launched after a distress call.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations said officers arrested the suspect inside a vehicle parked at a Casino in Kilimani.

A search of the vehicle uncovered a pistol, an empty magazine, handcuffs, a fake firearm certificate and a forged police Certificate of Appointment.

Detectives later searched the suspect's house in Waluku Village, Dagoretti North, where they recovered 100 rounds of 9mm ammunition.

The DCI said the operation was triggered by information received from the casino, prompting officers to respond immediately.

Investigators are now seeking to establish how the suspect obtained the firearm and ammunition and whether he may have used the forged police credentials to commit other offences.

The suspect is expected to be arraigned once investigations are complete.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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