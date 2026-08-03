Kenya: NCIC-Led Alliance Launches Coordinated Crackdown On Hate Speech Ahead of 2027 Polls

Nairobi — A coalition of State agencies led by the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has unveiled a coordinated strategy to combat hate speech, ethnic incitement and election-related offences ahead of the 2027 General Election, warning political leaders that offenders will face prosecution under a unified enforcement framework.

The announcement came hours after the arrest of Mukurwe-ini MP John Kaguchia, whose detention followed the circulation of a video in which he made controversial remarks targeting supporters of President William Ruto, adding fresh political attention to the agencies' renewed focus on inflammatory rhetoric.

The alliance, comprising the NCIC, Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), National Police Service (NPS), Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP), Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) and the Political Parties Liaison Committee (PPLC), said Kenya is witnessing a worrying rise in divisive political rhetoric, both online and at public rallies.

"Left unchecked, this trend sets the nation on a dangerous and unacceptable trajectory," the agencies said in a joint statement, warning that hate speech, ethnic contempt, political intolerance and incitement threaten national cohesion and could undermine preparations for the 2027 General Election.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The agencies announced the establishment of a High-Level Multi-Agency Steering Committee, supported by a Technical Operations Committee, to coordinate intelligence sharing, investigations, prosecutions and enforcement against hate speech, electoral violence and other politically motivated offences.

"We will act jointly, decisively and without fear or favour to protect national unity, constitutional order and the integrity of Kenya's democratic processes," the agencies said.

They stressed that while the Constitution protects freedom of expression, it does not shield propaganda for war, incitement to violence, hate speech or advocacy of hatred that constitutes ethnic incitement, vilification or discrimination.

The agencies further warned that political parties, candidates, elected leaders and their supporters found culpable of hate speech, intimidation or election-related violence would face sanctions ranging from criminal prosecution to regulatory action under electoral and political party laws.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We demand that all political leaders exercise political hygiene in word and conduct. Leadership calls for decorum in every engagement, and we expect leaders to lead by example, not by incitement," the statement said.

The coordinated warning comes as lawyers representing Kaguchia accused investigators of selective enforcement after the legislator was arrested and detained at Kamukunji Police Station.

His lawyer, Ndegwa Njiru, questioned why authorities had moved swiftly against Kaguchia while, he claimed, other political leaders accused of making inflammatory remarks had not faced similar action.

Police had not publicly disclosed the reason for Kaguchia's arrest by Monday evening.

The multi-agency team urged Kenyans to reject divisive politics, report hate speech and refrain from sharing inflammatory content on social media, saying peaceful, issue-based campaigns would be critical to safeguarding the integrity of the 2027 General Election.