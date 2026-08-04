Congo-Kinshasa: DR Congo - New Centre Opens At Heart of Record Ebola Outbreak

New UN-backed centres will serve eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) as confirmed Ebola cases continued to climb sharply over the weekend in the largest ever outbreak of the highly contagious disease in the country.

Why it matters

As of 30 July, reports indicate a total of 3,605 confirmed cases, including 1,587 deaths, since the outbreak was first declared in mid-May, according to latest updates from WHO

The highest number of reported cases (567) and deaths (296) were recorded in the most recent week's data

Over the last two months, the outbreak has expanded to five additional provinces and is now affecting 49 health zones

The outbreak remains active in 33 of them, with confirmed cases still being reported

Ituri remains the most impacted province, accounting for 88 per cent of all confirmed cases and 82.6 per cent of reported deaths nationwide

Health partners will open DRC's largest treatment centre this week, complementing an Ebola transit centre, according to the UN aid coordination agency, OCHA

WHO warned a substantial scaling up of response activities is needed

"Ebola is moving fast, hitting people already facing conflict and hunger," said Carl Skau, acting chief of the World Food Programme (WFP) following a weekend visit to eastern DRC. "Communities are key to ending it, but need support."

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

WHO said the current outbreak is now the largest recorded Ebola virus disease outbreak in the country, surpassing the 2018 to 2020 outbreak which resulted in 3,317 confirmed cases.

During the most recent complete reporting week, the highest weekly number of reported cases (567) and deaths (296) to date were recorded, underscoring the exceptional pace of transmission.

© WHO Geographic distribution of confirmed cases in DR Congo and Uganda. Inside the red zone

The hardest hit areas are in a "red zone", where lifesaving work is underway. UN agencies and partners, including the United States and the International Medical Corps (IMC), have helped to set up an Ebola transit centre at the Kigonze displacement camp on the outskirts of Bunia, the capital of Ituri.

The facility will make it easier to identify suspected cases more quickly and refer confirmed Ebola patients to treatment centres, an OCHA spokesperson said.

This week, health partners will also inaugurate the biggest treatment centre of the country, with a 100-bed capacity, OCHA announced.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Congo-Kinshasa Health International Organisations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Need for rapid action

However, a substantial scaling up of response activities is needed to get ahead of the outbreak, which has seen increasing number of cases, expanding geographic spread and high mortality, WHO warned.

"The convergence of insecurity, population displacement and mobility and cross-border movements complicate response operations and increase the risk of further geographical spread," the UN agency said, noting that around 270,000 people who have fled violence now live in displacement sites across Ituri province, where conditions are ideal for the disease to spread.

Meanwhile, aid teams are finding that the disease appears to be causing still births and premature deliveries, underscoring the need to provide additional care for patients who are pregnant.

Expanding efforts

As needs have climbed, so has the response.

When the outbreak was announced late last year, UN agencies partnered with Congolese health authorities to open an innovative Ebola treatment centre in December that could accommodate 25 patients.

Since then, tonnes of supplies have been shipped and the number of treatment beds has expanded across affected areas, including Nizi, a priority area for the Ebola response, hosting more than 80,000 internally displaced people across 22 sites and facing high population movement linked to mining activities.

This week, WHO delivered 30 additional beds and 38 mattresses to health authorities in Nizi, located near Mongbwalu in Ituri province, bringing the Ebola Treatment Centre's capacity to 80 beds.

Learn more about the UN Ebola response here.