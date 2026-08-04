Sudan: Six Sudanese Police Officers Sentenced to Death Over Detainee's Torture Death

Dongola — A Sudanese court has sentenced six police officers to death by hanging after convicting them of torturing a detainee to death inside a detention centre in Dongola, Northern State.

The Public Prosecution identified those sentenced as Lt Col Nizar Ahmed El Hassan, Sgt Elias Abdelrahman, Cpl Mohammed Abdelrahman, Cpl Khaled Yasser, and soldiers Musab Abdelrahman and Rami.

The court acquitted Maj Ammar Abdullah El Khader after finding that prosecutors had failed to establish his criminal responsibility in the case.

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According to the prosecution, the court relied on evidence showing that the six officers assaulted and tortured a detainee inside the police investigations detention centre in Dongola, causing his death.

The court convicted the officers under Articles 21 and 130 of Sudan's 1991 Criminal Code, amended in 2020. Article 21 covers criminal participation, while Article 130 concerns murder and provides for the death penalty where intentional killing is established.

'Human rights lawyer welcomes ruling'

A lawyer specialising in human rights described the ruling as a victory for justice and a positive sign for Sudan's judiciary.

The lawyer said the case highlights unlawful practices inside police facilities and the involvement of senior officers in abuses against detainees.

He called on police leadership to adopt a zero-tolerance approach to torture and ill-treatment and strengthen oversight of detention facilities.

He also urged authorities to train police officers on human rights, international treaties and Sudanese laws governing detainees' rights and their treatment in custody.