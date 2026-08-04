Rwanda: How a Regional Project Is Shaping Climate Innovators

A UK-funded regional initiative is helping Rwanda and other East African countries strengthen climate research while nurturing a new generation of scientists, engineers and innovators in satellite technology and Earth observation.

Known as the Innovation and Knowledge Integration for Resilience in East Africa through Climate Research and Education (Ikirere Project), the initiative brings together partners from Rwanda, Tanzania and the United Kingdom, including the University of Leicester, the National Centre for Earth Observation (NCEO) and the African Institute for Mathematical Sciences Research and Innovation Centre (AIMS RIC) in Rwanda.

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The project is part of the £10.7 million Africa-UK Physics Partnership Programme, which supports scientific collaboration between African countries and the UK.

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It seeks to address gaps in climate data and research capacity that limit countries' ability to predict and respond to extreme weather events.

Named after the Kinyarwanda word for "climate," the Ikirere Project aims to improve understanding of climate challenges such as droughts, floods and heatwaves while building local expertise in physics, mathematics, satellite technology and space science.

Catherine Fitzsimons, Outreach Officer at the UK's National Centre for Earth Observation, said researchers are exploring ways to improve understanding of droughts and heatwaves across East Africa.

"By addressing data gaps and uncertainties, the project aims to strengthen early-warning systems and enhance climate resilience across East Africa," she said.

East Africa is among the regions most vulnerable to climate change because of its dependence on rain-fed agriculture and limited capacity to manage climate risks.

Researchers involved in the project say stronger scientific capacity and better access to climate information are essential for developing effective early-warning systems. However, they cite challenges including limited ground-based climate measurements, restricted access to data and a shortage of experts in physics-related fields.

To bridge these gaps, the project combines scientific research with education and skills development, encouraging more young people to pursue careers in climate science, satellite technology and space engineering.

Building future climate scientists

A key component of the initiative focuses on secondary school students, particularly those studying physics and mathematics, helping them understand how classroom concepts can be applied to solve real-world challenges.

The Ikirere Physics Camp 2026 brought together more than 30 Senior Four and Senior Five students from 10 public and private schools in urban and rural areas.

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They worked alongside early-career African researchers specialising in climate and space science while exploring careers in physics, climate science and satellite engineering.

Felicien Nkubana, a Biology curriculum specialist at the Rwanda Basic Education Board (REB), said the programme demonstrates the practical value of physics.

"Through hands-on experiments, interactive workshops, motivational talks and teamwork, students not only deepen their understanding of physics and climate science but also develop critical thinking, collaboration, communication and problem-solving skills," he said.

He noted that such competencies are vital as Rwanda continues to build a knowledge-based, innovation-driven economy.

Crispus Muhire, a science facilitator, said the initiative complements Rwanda's competence-based curriculum by helping students move beyond theory.

"The gap we are bridging is the application of science. Students need to develop competencies and learn how to apply what they have learnt instead of focusing only on theory," he said.

The project is also equipping researchers with skills in emerging technologies, including explainable artificial intelligence and physics-based machine-learning models, to improve climate analysis and forecasting.

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Turning ideas into solutions

As part of the programme, students designed and presented projects combining physics, climate science, robotics and satellite technology.

Victoire Ghafi Kondi Akara, a climate science and energy researcher at AIMS, said the projects demonstrated how scientific knowledge can be applied to environmental challenges.

"They showcased projects demonstrating how solar energy can help address climate change by providing a cleaner alternative to conventional thermal energy," she said.

Students also developed robotics models, weather-monitoring systems that measure temperature and humidity, and applications using satellite imagery to improve environmental and climate monitoring.

Jacqueline Tumukunde, a student at GS Gahanga I, said the programme helped learners understand how physics applies to everyday life.

"We managed to learn how physics is used in real life," she said.

Another participant, Cyuza Junior, said the training highlighted how Earth observation can help address environmental challenges affecting agriculture.

"We studied Earth observation and climate because we are facing challenges such as droughts, floods and other natural disasters. We are applying physics to help address climate challenges, especially because Rwanda depends heavily on agriculture," he said.

His team developed a solar-positioning model inspired by satellite technology.

"We built a model with satellites and solar panels that automatically adjust towards the Sun to collect light and convert it into electricity. This model could contribute to developing real satellites for climate studies in the future," he added.

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Encouraging girls in STEM

The initiative places particular emphasis on increasing girls' participation in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

Researchers say women remain underrepresented in physics and engineering worldwide, making mentorship and early exposure essential.

Jeannette Mukangango, a mathematical scientist researching climate financing, said guidance can make a significant difference.

"When I was studying science, I did not know how it would help me in the future. I did not have someone to mentor me and explain how science could be applied in real life," she said.

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She encouraged more girls to pursue science subjects.

"Many people, especially girls, fear studying science. But most things we use in this world are based on science," she said.

To encourage greater participation, the programme intentionally selected more girls than boys from participating schools.

Dr Cristina Ruiz Villena, a researcher at the University of Leicester, said the project also seeks to address the shortage of physics research across Africa.

"Research found that only five per cent of research in sub-Saharan Africa is in physics. That gap prompted this funding programme to encourage collaboration between the UK and African countries," she said.

She added that the initiative supports learners at different stages, from school pupils to early-career researchers, through outreach activities, Physics Camps and specialised workshops.

Developing technology skills

Beyond climate research, the project is helping students build digital and technological skills needed for the future.

Ildephonse Mungwarakarama, founder of Creativity Lab, said hands-on training in technology and robotics enables learners to develop practical solutions to community challenges.

"By linking classroom science with hands-on learning, students can see how scientific concepts are used in real life, making subjects that often seem difficult or abstract easier to understand," he said.

He added that Creativity Lab has supported 1,300 teachers and 125,000 children in 350 primary schools across 12 districts, helping them develop innovation and problem-solving skills.