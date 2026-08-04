Malawi's Mining Minister Urges Stronger Private Sector Investment

Minister of Mining, Thoko Tembo, has called for deeper partnerships between government and the private sector, describing investment as a critical pillar in unlocking the country's mining potential and driving broader economic transformation.

Speaking during an engagement meeting with NICO Group, Tembo said the mining sector's growth is contingent on sustained investment, noting that local investors have a significant role to play in developing the industry.

"As a country, we cannot talk about mining without talking about investment because investors are a key pillar of the sector. Mining is capital intensive, and investment is crucial to the growth of the industry," Tembo said.

The minister said government remains committed to working with strategic partners to ensure the mining sector generates broad-based benefits across the economy.

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"We should partner and ensure that we move forward together to achieve the dreams of the sector so that everyone benefits, the Government, Malawians and the private sector," he said.

During the meeting, NICO Group managing director Vizenge Kumwenda presented details reaffirming the group's commitment to supporting government's development agenda through strategic investments and partnerships, outlining the group's financial capacity to support transformative mining projects aligned with the Malawi 2063 Agenda.

The engagement reflects the Ministry of Mining's broader strategy of fostering closer ties with local investors to promote value addition, mobilise capital and accelerate sustainable development within Malawi's mining sector, as the country seeks to position mining as a key contributor to long-term economic growth.