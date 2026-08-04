Malawi: Nyamilandu Cleared of 'Sports Shoes' Claim As Speaker Warns MP Over False Accusation

Chaos erupted in Malawi's National Assembly today after an MP was falsely accused of breaching the chamber's strict dress code, prompting a stern rebuke from the Speaker over the importance of getting facts right before making accusations.

As MPs filed back into the chamber following a break, the Member of Parliament for a southern Mzimba constituency stood up to accuse Nsanje South West MP Walter Nyamilandu of wearing inappropriate white sports shoes, in apparent violation of parliamentary dress regulations.

The Speaker of the National Assembly immediately intervened, reading out the chamber's official dress code regulations for male MPs, confirming that all members are required to strictly adhere to the rules -- even though the regulations do not specify an exact type or colour of shoe men are required to wear.

But the accusation quickly unravelled in dramatic fashion, as Nyamilandu firmly denied the claim, insisting he had not been wearing sports shoes at all. He rose from his seat and stood in full view of the chamber, allowing fellow MPs to see for themselves that the accusation against him simply did not hold up.

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With the embarrassing mix-up laid bare before the entire House, the Speaker turned his attention to the MP who had made the unfounded claim, issuing a pointed and firm warning to think twice before making public accusations against colleagues in future.

"Next time you try to accuse someone, be sure," the Speaker declared, delivering a sharp rebuke that drew reaction from MPs across the chamber.

The awkward episode is likely to be remembered as one of the more lighthearted, if slightly embarrassing, moments in an otherwise tense parliamentary session -- serving as a timely reminder to MPs that accusations made on the floor of the House carry real consequences, and must be backed up by fact rather than assumption.