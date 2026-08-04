Sudan, Türkiye Sign Protocol Establishing Sudanese-Turkish University

Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Professor Ahmed Modawi Musa, and President of the Council of Higher Education of the Republic of Türkiye, Professor Erol Özvar, signed on Monday in the Turkish capital, Ankara, a protocol establishing the Sudanese-Turkish University in Khartoum, in a step reflecting the strength of bilateral relations and opening new horizons for cooperation in higher education and scientific research.

The protocol was signed on the sidelines of official talks between the two sides on ways to advance academic and scientific cooperation. The meeting was attended by Sudan's Ambassador to the Republic of Türkiye, Ambassador Nadir Yousuf Al-Tayyib, vice presidents of the Turkish Council of Higher Education, vice-chancellors of a number of Sudanese and Turkish universities, and officials from the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research.

During the talks, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening institutional cooperation between Sudanese and Turkish universities, expanding academic exchange programs, implementing joint research projects, and exchanging expertise in a manner that contributes to developing higher education institutions, supporting capacity-building efforts, and advancing scientific research in both countries.

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The Turkish Council of Higher Education also announced the allocation of a number of scholarships for faculty members at Sudanese universities to pursue doctoral studies at Turkish universities, supporting the qualification of academic staff and providing Sudanese universities with specialized scientific expertise.

The protocol establishing the Sudanese-Turkish University is regarded as one of the most significant outcomes of the visit. The university is expected to serve as a model for academic partnership between Sudan and Türkiye and as a platform for higher education, scientific research, and knowledge transfer, in line with Sudan's priorities for rebuilding and developing its higher education sector.

The Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research said the outcomes of the visit represent an important step toward building a long-term strategic partnership with Turkish academic institutions, expressing his appreciation for the support provided by the leadership of both countries in advancing cooperation in higher education and scientific research.

For his part, Sudan's Ambassador to the Republic of Türkiye, Ambassador Nadir Yousuf Al-Tayyib, said the outcomes of the visit lay the foundation for a new phase of academic cooperation between the two countries. He affirmed that the embassy will continue to follow up on the implementation of the agreed initiatives in coordination with the relevant authorities, contributing to stronger partnerships between universities, the development of national academic capacities, and the expansion of scientific and research cooperation between Sudan and Türkiye.