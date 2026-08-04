Sudan: Foreign Ministry Meets UNHCR Deputy Country Representative in Sudan

4 August 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

As part of its follow-up to the clashes between Tigray forces and the Ethiopian army along the Sudan-Ethiopia border, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs held a meeting on Monday with the Deputy Country Representative of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Sudan.

The meeting reviewed the latest developments and the humanitarian consequences of the fighting in the border area, as well as its impact on the situation of refugees and asylum seekers arriving from Ethiopia.

The ministry requested that UNHCR highlight the facts and provide accurate information to both domestic and international public opinion regarding the humanitarian developments along the border.

In this context, both sides stressed the importance of continuing coordination and consultations to ensure the provision of the necessary humanitarian response for refugees and asylum seekers and to address the humanitarian consequences of the events in a manner that contributes to enhancing the security and stability of refugees.

Read the original article on SNA.

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