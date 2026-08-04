Kenya: Linda Mwananchi Targets Homabay, Kakamega in Fresh Political Offensive

4 August 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The Linda Mwananchi Movement has announced the dates for two tours scheduled to take place in western Kenya this August.

According to a statement posted on the Tawe Movement's social media accounts, the Linda Mwananchi Movement will tour Kakamega County from August 8 to 9.

This will be the third engagement the Edwin Sifuna-led group has held in the former Western Province as it seeks to wrestle ODM's grip on the vote-rich region.

The movement has previously held successful tours in Busia, Trans Nzoia, and Bungoma counties.

The Linda Mwananchi Movement's de facto leader and Siaya Senator, James Orengo, also announced over the weekend that the group will hold a major rally in Homa Bay County on Sunday, August 16, 2026.

This will be Sifuna's first to the lake region after he was stripped of the Secretary General post he held in a ODM for 11 years under the late Party leader Raila Odinga who held a cultic following in the region.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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