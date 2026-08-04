Kenya: Raila Odinga Jnr Responds After Viral Oath-Taking Video Sparks Debate

Nairobi — A video circulating on social media showing Raila Odinga Jnr, the son of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, present at a meeting where an apparent oath-taking ceremony takes place has sparked political debate over the execution of his anticipated bid for the Kibra parliamentary seat.

The undated clip, which surfaced over the weekend, shows Raila Jnr seated in a boardroom alongside several people.

At the front of the room, two individuals conduct an oath, with one holding a Bible while another leads the proceedings.

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The individual leading the oath appears to ask the participant to pledge loyalty to Raila Jnr's anticipated Kibra campaign and to resist betrayal.

The circumstances surrounding the meeting, the purpose of the apparent ceremony and its connection, if any, to Raila Jnr's political activities could not be independently verified.

Raila Jnr appeared to respond to the online backlash on Monday afternoon, dismissing a critic who tagged him to the clip.

"I don't know who has sent their bloggers to me this afternoon," he remarked.

He accompanied the post with screenshots of reactions to the viral clip but did not directly address the nature of the meeting or the apparent ceremony.

The video emerged as Raila Jnr has intensified public engagements across Kibra, fueling speculation that he is positioning himself for a parliamentary bid in the 2027 General Election.

Earlier Monday, he said he had met elders drawn from Kibra's five wards--Laini Saba, Lindi, Makina, Woodley/Kenyatta Golf Course and Sarang'ombe--to discuss what he described as "unity, community development and the future of Kibra."

"We had a fruitful discussion on unity, community development, and the future of Kibra. I appreciate their wisdom and continued commitment to our community," he wrote on X.

The meeting came days after another engagement with a group he described as the "Kibra Friends of Raila," where he said they reflected on the constituency's future.

"These are very familiar faces--people I've known, interacted with, and shared many moments with over the years. It was great catching up, sharing ideas, and reflecting on our journey and the future of Kibra," he posted on July 31.

While Raila Jnr has yet to formally declare his political intentions, his recent schedule of meetings with community groups, elders and supporters has added momentum to speculation that he could seek the Kibra parliamentary seat.

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His growing grassroots engagements come amid an increasingly prominent public profile following the death of his father in October 2025.

In June, Raila Jnr joined senior government officials and technical experts during a design review of the proposed Raila Odinga Mausoleum, describing the project as a significant step toward preserving his father's legacy.

Raila Odinga Mausoleum: Circular core, green grounds revealed in design review

In July, he also represented the Odinga family during the official handover of the Kang'o ka Jaramogi site in Siaya County to the Kenya Defence Forces for construction of the state-backed mausoleum, where he said the memorial would ensure "the story of Baba shall be told for generations to come."

Ground broken for Raila Odinga Mausoleum in Siaya

The latest video has generated mixed reactions online, with supporters dismissing criticism as politically motivated while others questioned the nature of the apparent ceremony.

Neither Raila Jnr nor his allies have offered any further explanation regarding the event shown in the video.