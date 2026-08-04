Kenya: Ruto Says Kenya On Track for Upper Middle-Income Economy

Nairobi — President William Ruto has exuded confidence that Kenya can be an upper middle-income country in the next 10 years.

The President said the country is not where it should be, pointing out that Kenyans should aspire to be a first-world economy in one generation.

Addressing members of the Friends Church (Quakers) at State House Nairobi on Monday, he said such an economy would ensure creation of millions of jobs, production of enough food for domestic consumption and export, and implementation of universal healthcare.

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The President pointed out that a national vision for the country is important, proposing that it be canvassed broadly in a similar way to Constitution 2010.

"Without a national vision, Kenya will continue with the game of guesswork," President Ruto pointed out.

He regretted that Korea was at a similar economic level with Kenya at independence in the 1960s, but left the country behind.

Additionally, China was equally behind Kenya but it has since bypassed the country.President Ruto pointed out that Kenya is a robustly democratic country, but it should also become a wealthy and prosperous country.

He said the Government's achievements in the past four years have shown that it is possible to change Kenya.

"We have implemented affordable housing, universal healthcare, new funding model for higher education, and hired 100,000, with an extra 20,000 teachers to be hired this year," the President said.

At the same time, he said Kenya has made steady economic and social progress and is in a stronger position than it was in 2022 despite the numerous challenges the country has faced over the years.

The President expressed confidence in the reforms his administration has undertaken in housing, education and health, saying they have improved livelihoods and stabilised the economy.

"We have fixed the economy. We have expanded programmes in health, housing and education, among others, and it is time as Kenyans to plan a better destiny for our country," he said.

President Ruto also defended the Government's affordable housing programme, saying it is a right guaranteed under the Constitution.

The President noted the Government's development agenda is guided by the Constitution, particularly in ensuring Kenyans have access to housing, healthcare, adequate food and education.

"The work we have done in the past two years can be seen. The roads can be seen. The teachers we have employed can be seen. The transformation in agriculture can be seen. The houses we said we would build can be seen. The markets can be seen. The hostels can be seen," he said.

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Meanwhile, President Ruto urged Kenyans to ignore leaders who have no development record come the 2027 General Election.

He noted that voters should choose leaders based on their development record, clear policy visions, and verifiable service delivery rather than empty rhetoric.

"Everyone should show the work they have done. The Bible says faith without works is dead," he explained.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi told Kenyans to ignore leaders who have embraced tribal politics at the expense of national unity.

"Our democracy should not be reduced to an ethnic poll. It should be about the 55 million Kenyans," Mr Mudavadi said.

Mr Stephen Magwilu, Presiding Clerk of the Friends Church of Kenya (Quakers), condemned goonism being perpetuated by some politicians.

"Our youth should not be misused by politicians to engage in goonism to achieve their selfish ends, " said Mr Magwilu.