Kenya, Beginnings Fund Sign Sh10.4bn Deal to Improve Maternal and Newborn Care

Nairobi — The Government has signed a five-year partnership with the Beginnings Fund to strengthen maternal and newborn healthcare across 21 priority counties through an investment of USD 80 million (Sh10.4 billion).

The Cooperative Agreement, signed on Monday through the Ministry of Health, aims to improve access to quality maternal and newborn health services in about 200 high-volume health facilities, reaching an estimated 5.9 million women and newborns by 2031.

The programme is expected to help prevent more than 46,000 maternal and newborn deaths over the next five years through investments in health workers, essential medicines, referral systems, medical technologies and health information systems.

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale said the success of the partnership would depend on swift implementation rather than the signing of agreements.

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"Frameworks or agreements do not save lives. Implementation does," Duale said, urging all implementing agencies to move quickly from planning to execution.

He said success would be measured by reductions in maternal and newborn deaths, stronger health systems and increased public confidence in healthcare services.

The partnership comes as Kenya continues to grapple with preventable maternal and newborn deaths despite progress in healthcare. The country records an estimated 355 maternal deaths per 100,000 live births, while neonatal mortality stands at 21 deaths per 1,000 live births.

The Beginnings Fund said its investment is intended to complement funding by the national and county governments and other development partners.

Chief Executive Officer Alice Kang'ethe said the initiative would strengthen Kenya's health system while supporting the government's maternal and newborn health priorities.

"Our role is to provide catalytic support that strengthens the people, products and systems needed to deliver quality care, building on the leadership, expertise and commitment that already exists within Kenya's health system," she said.

The programme aligns with government initiatives, including the Every Woman Every Newborn Everywhere (EWENE) Acceleration Plan, the Maternal and Newborn Health Rapid Results Initiative, Universal Health Coverage reforms and Taifa Care.

Kenya becomes one of the first African countries to formally launch a partnership under the Beginnings Fund, joining Malawi, Zimbabwe, Rwanda, Tanzania, Uganda, Ghana, Lesotho and Nigeria.

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The Beginnings Fund is backed by a coalition of philanthropic organisations, including the Mohamed bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity, the Gates Foundation, the Children's Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF), Delta Philanthropies and The ELMA Foundation, which support maternal and newborn health programmes across Africa.