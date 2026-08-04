Angola: President João Lourenço Deeply Saddened By Victims of Road Accident in Cuanza Sul

3 August 2026
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — President João Lourenço expressed deep sorrow on Monday regarding the victims of a road accident on National Road 100 in Cuanza Sul, which left 22 people dead and 12 injured.

The Head of State shared in the grief and distress felt by Angolan society following the accident, which involved a bus and a three-wheeled motorcycle transporting fuel.

In a public message of condolence, João Lourenço lamented the loss of life and the injuries caused by the crash, which once again brought tragedy to the nation's roads.

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According to available information, the accident resulted from a collision between a bus traveling from Huíla to Luanda and a three-wheeled motorcycle carrying fuel.

The violent impact triggered an explosion and a fire that consumed both vehicles and exacerbated the consequences of the crash, resulting in 22 fatalities and at least 12 injuries.

Those most seriously injured were transferred to Luanda, where they are receiving specialized medical care at the President Julius Nyerere Hospital.

In his message, the President highlighted the human dimension of the tragedy, noting that many Angolan families are facing the pain of losing loved ones.

"Lives have been lost, fellow citizens have been injured, and Angolan families must cope with pain and suffering," he stated.

Speaking on his own behalf and on behalf of the Executive, João Lourenço conveyed his condolences to the families of the deceased and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

National Road 100 is a major route connecting the southern coast to the center and north of the country, seeing heavy traffic of both passengers and goods. ART/DOJ

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