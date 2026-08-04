Angola: Death Toll Rises to 22 in Quibaúla Accident

Sumbe — The death toll from the road accident that occurred on Monday morning at the Quibaúla junction on National Highway 100 in Cuanza-Sul province has risen from 21 to 22.

The accident resulted from a collision between a passenger bus and a three-wheeled motorcycle, known locally as "Avó-Veio," which was carrying fuel, causing a large fire.

The Vice-Governor of Cuanza-Sul for the Political, Social and Economic Sector, Clara Vieira Tavares, reported that the Provincial Government is providing assistance to the victims' families and monitoring all operations responding to the tragedy.

According to the official, four patients with severe burns were evacuated to the Burns Hospital in Luanda.

In turn, the director-general of the General Hospital of Commander Raúl Díaz Argüelles, Nelson Camilo, reported that 11 patients were discharged, while four remain hospitalized with minor injuries, under the care of the medical team.

This is the second accident with a considerable number of fatalities this year. The first occurred in March, with 10 dead and 34 injured. FF/PLB/DOJ