Uganda: CPJ, Partners Note Uganda's 'Severe Restrictions' On Human Rights Ahead of UN Review

3 August 2026
Committee to Protect Journalists (New York)

The Committee to Protect Journalists joined five other rights organizations in calling on the Ugandan government to enact legislative reform in support of human rights and to end repressive tactics in a report submitted to the United Nations Human Rights Council ahead of the country's January 2027 Universal Periodic Review.

The UPR is a peer review mechanism of the UNHRC, through which the human rights records of the Council's member states are reviewed every 4½ years, and recommendations are made for improvement.

Although Uganda has made some progress, the report notes "severe restrictions" on civil society and related human rights violations between January 2022 and July 2026, including a one-month shutdown of Nation Media Group-Uganda and internet disruptions during election periods.

There were at least 326 incidents of violations against journalists, media practitioners, and media organizations reported between 2022 and 2024, it said, citing data from the Human Rights Network for Journalists-Uganda.

Read the full report here.

Read the original article on CPJ.

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