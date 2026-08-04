Ethiopian Ministers Join Nationwide Green Legacy Campaign As Ethiopia Targets 800 Million Seedlings in a Single Day

Addis Ababa — Ethiopian Ministers joined millions of citizens across the country today in the 2026 Green Legacy Initiative (GLI) nationwide one day tree planting campaign, reaffirming the government's commitment to environmental restoration, climate resilience, food security, and sustainable economic development.

Ministers of Finance, Agriculture, Water and Energy, Planning and Development, and Trade and Regional Integration led tree planting activities in different parts of the country as Ethiopia plans to plant 800 million seedlings in a single day.

Finance Minister Ahmed Shide said the nationwide campaign reflects Ethiopia's determination to combine environmental protection with national development.

He noted that the effort to plant 800 million seedlings in a single day demonstrates the collective commitment of Ethiopians to nation building, adding that environmental conservation remains a key pillar of the country's Homegrown Economic Reform Agenda.

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Agriculture Minister Addisu Arega said the Green Legacy Initiative, launched by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed seven years ago, has grown into one of Ethiopia's largest national development movements.

He said the initiative has contributed not only to environmental restoration but also to economic growth, food security, and job creation.

According to the minister, Ethiopia's forest cover has increased from 17.2 percent to 23.6 percent since the launch of the initiative.

He added that soil erosion has declined from 130 tons to 54 tons per hectare in areas covered by Green Legacy interventions, while degraded watersheds and dried water bodies have shown significant recovery.

The minister also noted that expanded tree planting and agroforestry programs have enabled products such as avocados to enter international export markets.

"The GLI is a significant national endeavor with remarkable results," Addisu said. "It has now evolved into a shared culture and a massive national movement embraced by all Ethiopians."

Water and Energy Minister Habtamu Itefa said the initiative focuses on ensuring lasting environmental protection rather than simply increasing the number of trees planted.

"Our objective is not just to plant many seedlings, but to plant them in meaningful places to protect our water resources and preserve them for generations," he said.

The minister stated that the campaign supports watershed rehabilitation, protection of water sources, reduction of soil erosion, and sustainable management of natural resources.

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He added that the ministry is implementing a Smart Village project in Ada'a Woreda that integrates water resource development, renewable energy, and environmental conservation to restore degraded landscapes while improving rural livelihoods.

Planning and Development Minister Fitsum Assefa described the Green Legacy Initiative as one of Ethiopia's most transformative national programs.

She said the initiative strengthens water and soil conservation, enhances resilience to climate change, protects dams from siltation, supports sustainable energy generation, and reinforces national food security.

Fitsum noted that export products such as avocados are already generating foreign exchange earnings while creating employment opportunities across the agricultural value chain.

She also said the initiative has earned Ethiopia international recognition and fostered a national spirit of collective action that serves as an example for Africa and beyond.

Trade and Regional Integration Minister Kassahun Gofe described the Green Legacy Initiative as a key pillar of Ethiopia's prosperity agenda.

"The GLI goes beyond restoring degraded landscapes with forests; it lays the foundation for a prosperous future that benefits coming generations," he said.

Officials and staff of the ministry planted coffee, fruit, and other multipurpose tree seedlings during the campaign.

"Seedlings planted under Green Legacy are becoming productive assets capable of generating wealth," Kassahun said, adding that tree planting has increasingly become part of Ethiopia's social culture.