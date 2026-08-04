Somalia: Somaliland President Orders Full Coverage of Dialysis Costs

Hargeisa, Aug. 3 — Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi (Irro) has ordered free dialysis treatment for kidney patients, the urgent purchase of 15 additional dialysis machines and a nationwide assessment of hospital dialysis services, following public complaints over conditions at Hargeisa General Hospital.

The measures came days after several kidney patients publicly appealed through local media, describing shortages of dialysis equipment and medical supplies and saying they were still paying for some medicines and consumable items required for treatment despite dialysis services being offered free of charge.

The patients' accounts triggered widespread public discussion on social media and renewed calls for the government to improve one of Somaliland's most critical life-saving health services.

The following day, President Irro made an unannounced visit to the dialysis unit at Hargeisa General Hospital, where he met patients individually, listened to their concerns and received a briefing from hospital management on operational challenges, equipment shortages and the growing demand for dialysis services.

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During the visit, the president said access to quality healthcare was a national responsibility and pledged that his government would move quickly to address the concerns raised by patients.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the presidency announced a package of immediate measures.

Under the first directive, the government will fully cover all dialysis-related costs, including medicines and medical consumables that patients had previously been required to purchase, making kidney dialysis treatment entirely free.

The president also ordered the urgent procurement of 15 new dialysis machines to expand treatment capacity, ease pressure on existing equipment and reduce waiting times for patients.

In addition, President Irro established a technical committee to conduct a comprehensive assessment of Hargeisa General Hospital and dialysis units in regional hospitals. The committee will review healthcare delivery, hospital management, medical equipment, infrastructure and patient care before submitting recommendations for both immediate action and long-term reforms.

The presidency said the government remained committed to strengthening Somaliland's public healthcare system within available financial resources to improve the quality and accessibility of medical services across the country.

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The announcement was widely welcomed, with the presidency's statement attracting thousands of reactions and extensive engagement on social media within hours of publication, reflecting broad public support for the government's intervention in dialysis services.

(Reporting by Mohamed Duale; Editing by Horn Diplomat Desk)