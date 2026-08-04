Ethiopia: Abiy Leads Ethiopia's Drive to Plant 800 Million Trees in a Single Day

Addis Ababa — Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed joined millions of citizens on Sunday in a nationwide campaign to plant 800 million tree seedlings in a single day, as government officials said more than 578.6 million seedlings had been planted by midday, marking significant progress toward what would be one of the world's largest coordinated tree-planting efforts.

The nationwide mobilization is the centerpiece of Ethiopia's annual Green Legacy Initiative, with authorities aiming to plant more than 8 billion seedlings during this year's rainy season while reinforcing the country's environmental commitments and its bid to host the COP32 United Nations Climate Change Conference.

Government Communication Service Minister Enatalem Meles said 18.6 million Ethiopians had participated in the campaign by midday, planting 578,689,353 seedlings across more than 209,700 hectares of land nationwide. He said the campaign had achieved approximately 72% of its one-day target and was continuing across all regions of the country.

Abiy participated in the campaign alongside First Lady Zinash Tayachew and members of Ethiopia's COP32 National Steering Committee, describing the initiative as the culmination of eight years of sustained environmental action.

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"Eight years of consistent action. The Green Legacy Initiative continues to grow stronger, driven by public commitment and the shared belief that, together, Ethiopians can nurture a greener, more sustainable future," Abiy said in a message posted on social media.

He called on Ethiopians across the country to continue planting throughout the day, saying the nationwide effort represents a collective commitment to creating a lasting environmental legacy for future generations.

In a separate statement, the Office of the Prime Minister linked the campaign directly to Ethiopia's climate diplomacy, declaring that "the road to COP32 is rooted in action." The office said members of the COP32 National Steering Committee joined the prime minister in the tree-planting exercise, demonstrating that climate leadership begins with restoring nature through practical action.

Deputy Prime Minister Temesgen Tiruneh said the Green Legacy Initiative has transformed environmental protection into a nationwide movement that reflects Ethiopians' shared responsibility to safeguard natural resources and build a sustainable future.

"The Green Legacy has turned collective action into a promise for future generations," Temesgen said, urging continued public participation in the campaign.

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Launched by Abiy in 2019, the Green Legacy Initiative aims to combat deforestation, restore degraded landscapes, improve biodiversity, enhance water conservation and strengthen Ethiopia's resilience to climate change.

Government figures indicate that Ethiopia has planted more than 48 billion seedlings since the initiative began, with this year's seasonal target exceeding 8 billion seedlings. The campaign mobilizes federal and regional governments, schools, businesses, community organizations and millions of volunteers during the annual rainy season.

Officials have increasingly presented the Green Legacy Initiative as a cornerstone of Ethiopia's climate diplomacy, highlighting the country's large-scale reforestation efforts as it campaigns to host COP32 and expands its role in international climate action.

Earlier this year, authorities announced the ambitious goal of planting 800 million seedlings in a single day, surpassing previous nationwide records. Sunday's campaign was coordinated simultaneously across Ethiopia's regional states and city administrations, with millions of volunteers taking part in synchronized planting activities.

If the target is achieved by the end of the day, Ethiopia will establish a new national record for one-day tree planting and further strengthen what officials describe as one of the world's largest and most ambitious reforestation programmes.

(Reporting by Mohamed Duale; Editing by Horn Diplomat Desk)