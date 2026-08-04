Rwanda: Govt Reclaims Six Industrial Plots From Investors

The government has reclaimed six industrial park plots from investors who failed to develop them within the required timelines, in a move aimed at curbing land speculation and speeding up industrialisation.

This was announced on Monday, August 3, by the Minister of Trade and Industry, Antoine Kajangwe, during a Senate plenary session that reviewed industrial parks development.

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Kajangwe said the plots include five in Rwamagana Industrial Park and one in Musanze Industrial Park. The land will be reallocated to investors ready to implement their projects.

"The six plots whose ownership has been revoked are just the beginning. We have many other investors who have not met the timelines in their contracts, and where necessary, we will take the land away and allocate it to those ready to invest," Kajangwe told senators.

He explained that investors are required to meet development milestones stipulated in their contracts, adding that failure to do so allows the government to reclaim the land.

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The move comes as the government seeks to discourage the practice of acquiring industrial land for speculative purposes rather than establishing factories.

According to Kajangwe, Rwanda has allocated industrial park land to 405 investors. Of these, 193 projects have been completed, 179 are under implementation, while 120 are yet to start. Fifteen projects have experienced delays, including five in Rwamagana, four in Musanze, four in Rusizi, and two in Huye.

Several senators welcomed the initiative, saying it should be expanded to unlock idle land in industrial parks.

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Senator Evode Uwizeyimana said reclaiming undeveloped plots would help tackle speculation and ensure industrial land serves its intended purpose.

Senator Pelagie Uwera also said the six revoked plots are only a small fraction of the undeveloped land, urging the government to speed up action against investors who continue to hold plots without implementing projects.