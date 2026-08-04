Ethiopia Plants Over 805 Million Seedlings in Single Day

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed announced that Ethiopia has planted 805.3 million tree seedlings today.

In his message at the conclusion of the campaign aimed at planting 800 million seedlings in a day, the PM said over 26.2 million Ethiopians turned out to participate in the nationwide tree planting campaign.

He noted that most of the activity took place withstanding the difficult challenge of planting tree seedlings the whole day in the rains.

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The premier added that over 6.5 billion seedlings have been planted this Ethiopian year alone, and the remaining 1.5 billion will be planted in the coming months.

This year's campaign is being carried out under the theme "Let Us Plant Hope", reflecting the country's vision of transforming environmental restoration into a shared national responsibility.

Over the past seven years, Ethiopia's Green Legacy Initiative has achieved a historic milestone, with more than 48 billion seedlings planted nationwide.

Launched in 2019 under the leadership of Prime Minister Abiy, the Green Legacy Initiative has become a flagship environmental movement focused on restoring degraded landscapes, expanding forest coverage, and strengthening the country's response to climate change.

The initiative also reflects Ethiopia's firm commitment to meeting its national, continental, and global climate objectives.

The impact of Ethiopia's Green Legacy Initiative extends beyond national boundaries, positioning the country as an active contributor to regional and global efforts aimed at addressing climate change.

The approach highlights the value of combining government leadership with citizen engagement to implement climate actions that create long-term environmental and social benefits.