Rwanda: Over 100 More Facilities Closed Amid Crackdown On Illicit Alcohol

The Rwanda Food and Drugs Authority (Rwanda FDA) has ordered the closure of 101 facilities over production illicit alcoholic beverages and revoked their manufacturing licences as part of an ongoing nationwide crackdown.

The latest enforcement action comes a day after the regulator announced the closure of eight distilleries and revoked their licences over public health concerns.

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In a public notice issued on August 3, Rwanda FDA said the affected facilities had been identified through regulatory inspections and compliance assessments.

Rwanda FDA has also ordered the withdrawal from the market of all products originating from the affected facilities.

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Manufacturers have been instructed to "immediately initiate a full recall of the products, while distributors have been directed to recall the affected products from their clients and return existing and recalled stock to manufacturers' premises."

The authority has given manufacturers three working days to submit recall reports.

Distributors and retailers have also been ordered to immediately stop the distribution and sale of the affected products and return remaining quantities to their suppliers, distributors or manufacturers.

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The crackdown comes as health officials have reported over 50 people death after consuming illicit alcohol while 100 people lost sight. Over 500 people sought medical treatment due to illicit alcohol as well according to the minister of Health Dr. Sabin Nsanzimana.

Rwanda FDA warned that failure to comply with the directive will attract enforcement measures under applicable regulatory provisions.

The regulator has also called on consumers to immediately stop consuming the hundreds of designated products.

The authority said the enforcement exercise is ongoing and warned that another list of affected manufacturing facilities will be issued in due course.

Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) on Sunday, August 3, said it had over 50 suspects in custody over producing and distributing illicit alcohol, warning that dealing in illicit alcohol has become a security concern.