Rwanda: When Is a Water Abstraction Permit Required?

Individuals, companies, institutions and organisations abstracting water from rivers, lakes, springs, groundwater or other natural water sources must obtain a water use permit, according to the Rwanda Water Resources Board (RWB).

The requirement comes as demand for water continues to rise during the dry season for irrigation, domestic supply, industrial production and livestock farming.

Vital Munyandinda, Manager of the Water Permits Division at RWB, said activities requiring a permit include irrigation exceeding one hectare, construction of infrastructure such as dams and ports, fish farming, domestic and community water supply, coffee washing stations, industrial water use, hydropower generation, mining involving mineral washing, recreational activities on water bodies, and gas extraction.

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Large-scale projects, including irrigation schemes covering more than 10 hectares, dams, hydropower plants, ports and gas extraction ventures--must also obtain an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) certificate and submit a feasibility study.

Different activities require specific supporting documents. Fish farming projects must provide approval from the relevant fisheries authority, while projects on lakes need maps showing the farming area. Pond-based fish farms require hydrological reports.

Domestic, agricultural and community water supply projects must submit feasibility studies, while coffee washing stations require hydrological reports. Industries and mining operations must provide both hydrological reports and EIA certificates.

RWB assesses applications based on water availability and quality, the quantity requested, the completeness of documentation, and the potential impact on other users, the environment and public safety. Applicants receive a decision within 90 days.

As of July 2026, RWB had issued more than 1,300 water use permits. Domestic, livestock and community water supply schemes accounted for the largest share with 494 permits, followed by coffee washing stations (225) and irrigation projects (200).

A permit may be cancelled if the holder fails to use the authorised water source for three consecutive years, abstracts more water than approved, uses it for unauthorised purposes, submits false information, fails to provide required reports, or breaches environmental and water resource regulations.

Why water permits matter

Munyandinda said permits help keep water abstraction within sustainable limits while balancing environmental, social and economic needs.

"Without permitting, water resources could be overexploited, leading to reduced water availability for downstream communities and other users, shortages for priority needs such as domestic supply, degradation of aquatic ecosystems and biodiversity, and increased conflicts over water," he said.

Permits also enable authorities to regulate abstraction according to available resources, encourage efficient water use, protect rivers and lakes, and allocate water based on national priorities and catchment management plans.

Permit holders also gain legal recognition.

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"They are protected in case of disputes, avoid penalties for unauthorised use, and are recognised in water allocation plans. During periods of water scarcity, registered users are prioritised, reducing the risk of losing access to water resources," Munyandinda said.

A water use permit is valid for 15 years and can be renewed, subject to compliance with permit conditions and water availability.

Who is exempt?

Not all water users need permits.

Exemptions include small-scale irrigation covering less than one hectare, temporary construction works such as road projects, and domestic use where individuals directly collect water from natural sources for household needs without using a water service provider.

This includes water collected for drinking, cooking, bathing, washing, cleaning and other basic household activities.

"Although exempted users do not require a permit, they are still expected to use water responsibly and avoid activities that may damage water resources," Munyandinda said.

He stressed that the requirement is determined by the type of activity rather than the volume of water abstracted.

"Activities requiring permits either consume significant amounts of water or have the potential to affect water resources and other users. They therefore require prior authorisation regardless of the quantity proposed for abstraction," he said.

Before issuing permits, RWB conducts technical assessments using hydrological data, field measurements, historical river flows, seasonal variations, existing water allocations, environmental flow requirements, projected demand and catchment management plans.

"The approved abstraction quantity must ensure enough water remains available for downstream users and the environment, even during dry periods," Munyandinda said.

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Penalties for illegal abstraction

RWB conducts routine inspections to ensure compliance with permit conditions, including authorised abstraction volumes and environmental obligations.

Under the 2018 law governing water resources management, anyone who abstracts water or undertakes regulated water-related activities without a required permit commits an offence.

Convicted offenders face imprisonment of between two and three months, a fine of Rwf500,000, or both.

Recent inspections covering 675 water users found that 83 were operating without valid permits.

RWB initially issued reminders and warnings, giving the affected users time to regularise their operations.

"Where non-compliance persists despite these measures, we may proceed with enforcement actions provided for under the law," Munyandinda said.

He emphasised that permits are intended to ensure fair, efficient and sustainable use of water resources rather than restrict access.

To improve service delivery, RWB has introduced an online Water Permit System through which successful applicants receive permits electronically after technical assessment and approval.

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Growing pressure on water resources

Jean Baptiste Nsengiyumva, a researcher in disaster risk management, warned that poor water resource management could have serious environmental, social and economic consequences.

He said unsustainable abstraction can deplete rivers, lakes, wetlands and groundwater, degrade aquatic ecosystems, reduce biodiversity, limit access to safe water, increase conflicts among users, and threaten livelihoods and public health.

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Economically, he said, uncontrolled water use could reduce agricultural productivity, disrupt industries, raise water supply costs and undermine long-term development.

"Climate change is likely to worsen these challenges by increasing the frequency of droughts and floods, particularly in vulnerable areas," Nsengiyumva said.

According to Rwanda's National Water Resources Master Plan, annual water demand is projected to reach about 152 million cubic metres by 2040, equivalent to 17 per cent of the country's renewable water resources estimated at 905 million cubic metres.

Demand is expected to continue rising as the population and economy grow. Irrigation is projected to account for the largest share of water use, followed by domestic supply, while industry and mining will also require increasing volumes.