Malawi: Crackdown Begins! Justice Minister Targets Gangs Destroying Malawi's Lifelines

Minister of Justice has sounded the alarm over a surge in vandalism that is tearing through the nation's public infrastructure -- and has revealed that his ministry is now drafting a new hard-hitting law to stop the destruction before it cripples the economy.

Speaking after weeks of mounting concern, the Minister said the country can no longer afford to treat vandalism as a minor offence.

Railway lines, electricity pylons, water pipes and critical public equipment are being ripped apart, stolen or sabotaged, leaving entire communities stranded and forcing government to pour millions into emergency repairs.

Officials say the scale of vandalism has reached crisis levels, with organised groups targeting infrastructure for scrap metal, resale or sheer criminal opportunism.

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In some districts, electricity transformers have been stripped bare overnight, plunging neighbourhoods into darkness. Water boards report pumps and valves disappearing without a trace.

Railway authorities say thieves are now removing metal components so frequently that trains are forced to slow down for safety -- or stop altogether.

The Minister warned that the economic consequences are already severe.

Every damaged transformer, stolen cable or sabotaged water pump means lost productivity, disrupted services and rising repair bills that taxpayers must shoulder.

"This is not petty crime," he said. "It is economic sabotage."

In response, the Ministry of Justice is drafting a new, tougher legal framework aimed at stamping out vandalism with harsher penalties, faster prosecution and stronger investigative powers.

The proposed law is expected to introduce:

Stiffer jail terms for vandalism of public infrastructure

Heavy fines for individuals and syndicates involved

Special fast-track courts for infrastructure-related offence

Expanded police powers to investigate organised vandalism rings

The Minister said the legislation will send a clear message that Malawi will no longer tolerate criminals who "tear down what the nation is struggling to build."

Security agencies, utility companies and local councils have been instructed to intensify surveillance, install more cameras, and work closely with communities to identify culprits.

The Minister also urged citizens to report suspicious activity, saying public vigilance is now essential to protect national assets.

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He stressed that Malawi's development depends on safeguarding infrastructure -- and warned that without decisive action, vandalism could undermine key sectors including transport, energy, agriculture and water supply.

The new law is expected to be tabled soon, with government hoping it will finally turn the tide against the destruction.If you want tabloid splash headlines, choose headline options.