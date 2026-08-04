Swapo secretary general Sophia Shaningwa has dismissed speculation that she intends to unseat party president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah.

Speaking at a Swapo Women's Council event held in Nandi-Ndaitwah's home village of Okongo on Saturday, Shaningwa addressed rumours circulating within political circles that she harbours ambitions to replace the party leader.

Using a military analogy to illustrate the intensity of her support, Shaningwa said in the run up to the Swapo elective congress in 2022, she fought tirelessly to secure Nandi-Ndaitwah's victory despite opposition within the party.

"I was commanding that battle. If it were a gun, it would be a Katyusha with 40 barrels firing for mee Netumbo to become president.

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"Some people said no, but now I hear people saying I want to topple Netumbo. I am not a person with a mental illness. If I wanted to become president, I would have contested in 2022," she said.

Shaningwa stressed that she respects Nandi-Ndaitwah's seniority and longstanding contribution to Namibia's liberation struggle.

"Netumbo is my elder. She is older than me. She joined the liberation struggle in 1974, while I was probably 13 years old. I wait for my elders. We allow our elders to finish. We learn from them, and only after learning can one say, 'Mother or father, it's time for me to stand," she said.

Shaningwa has previously dismissed reports of a rift between herself and Nandi-Ndaitwah.

During a press conference last June, Nandi-Ndaitwah also rejected the allegations, saying both leaders remain focused on serving the party rather than responding to "unethical and unfounded rumours."

"We have the same character because we always want to remain focused and not give our opponents a chance to destabilise us or throw us off balance. That is something we refuse to do and will continue to refuse," she said.

Swapo Omusati regional coordinator Sacky Kayone has commended Shaningwa for speaking out against allegations of her ambitions to replace Nandi-Ndaitwah ahead of the upcoming congress.

He says the party has no time to entertain unfounded allegations or rumours, but it is necessary to denounce allegations, especially when they are intended to cause division.

"Yes, I understand the party needs to be proactive. But sometimes, one must first understand where such rumours or allegations are coming from before the party gives its position. I think the secretary general has done well in giving clarity on the matter," he says.

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Political commentator Dobson Kwala says it was important that Shaningwa publicly addressed the allegations, warning that prolonged speculation creates uncertainty and erodes trust within the party.

"It is good she spoke out against these allegations, both in Kavango East and again at Okongo. However, the clarification would carry more weight if it were issued in writing rather than verbally," Kwala says.

He says he believes the rumours will persist as the party prepares for next year's congress, where members will contest all four top leadership positions.

Kwala says it would make little sense for Shaningwa to challenge Nandi-Ndaitwah after campaigning for her and helping secure her endorsement as Swapo president. He adds that Shaningwa has repeatedly stated she has no intention of contesting the presidency.

He urges the party to respond more swiftly to such claims instead of allowing them to circulate for extended periods."Being proactive helps build trust within the party and among the public," he says.

Kwala also says those ignoring party processes are driven by personal ambition, stressing that Swapo's constitution requires due process before any leadership changes can take place.