Nigeria: Police Bust Suspected Counterfeit Drug Syndicate in Lagos, Hand Suspects to NAFDAC

The Lagos State Police Command has uncovered a suspected counterfeit pharmaceutical distribution network allegedly operating across Nigeria and the West African sub-region, arresting two suspects and recovering large quantities of suspected adulterated drugs and packaging materials.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Tijani Fatai, disclosed this on Monday during a briefing in Lagos, where he formally handed over the suspects, recovered exhibits and case file to the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) for further investigation and regulatory action.

The breakthrough, according to the police boss, followed intelligence received by operatives of the Command's Violent Crime Response Unit (VCRU) on the activities of a syndicate allegedly involved in the repackaging and distribution of suspected counterfeit pharmaceutical products.

The suspects were identified as Eze Okwudilichukwu, 52, and Chukwudi Mba, 42.

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Fatai said the suspects were arrested at a warehouse located at No. 7A Otto Causeway, Otto, Lagos, where they were allegedly found repackaging suspected adulterated pharmaceutical products meant for distribution to different locations.

"Acting on credible intelligence, operatives of the Violent Crime Response Unit successfully intercepted and arrested two suspected members of a criminal syndicate involved in the repackaging and interstate trafficking of suspected adulterated and counterfeit pharmaceutical products within Nigeria and across the West African sub-region," he said.

The Commissioner said further investigations led detectives to another warehouse, where a search warrant was executed, resulting in the recovery of a truck loaded with suspected adulterated pharmaceutical products and other exhibits.

Items recovered included about 300 cartons of suspected adulterated Omeprazole drugs, six bags containing unpackaged suspected adulterated Viagra, Ampiclox, Septrin, Piriton and other pharmaceutical products.

The police also recovered about 10 cartons of suspected adulterated Ampiclox, Viagra and other drugs, as well as more than 300 empty printed packs and cartons allegedly used for repackaging.

Fatai said preliminary investigations indicated that the syndicate had allegedly been involved in the repackaging and distribution of suspected adulterated drugs for more than two years.

He added that the products were distributed to different parts of Nigeria, with some quantities allegedly destined for Lomé, Togo, suggesting a wider distribution network.

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The police commissioner said investigators suspect that the products may have been manufactured within Lagos State, adding that efforts were ongoing to locate the alleged production facility and apprehend other persons connected to the operation.

He also alleged that attempts had been made to compromise the investigation by inducing officers involved in the case to release the suspects and recovered items, but said such efforts were resisted.

"The Lagos State Police Command remains committed to professionalism, integrity and the rule of law, and no amount of pressure or inducement will derail the course of justice," he said.

Fatai explained that the case was transferred to NAFDAC because of the agency's regulatory mandate over pharmaceutical products.

"Today, I formally hand over the suspects, the recovered exhibits and the case file to the Director of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, Dr Martins Iluyomade, for further investigation and necessary regulatory action," he said.

He commended officers of the VCRU for their intelligence-led operation and urged members of the public to provide useful information that could assist security agencies in tackling counterfeit drug activities and other criminal operations.