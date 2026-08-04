South Africa: Breastfeeding for a Sustainable Start in Life - Strengthen What Works

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The Southern African Development Community (SADC) joins the global community in commemorating World Breastfeeding Week 2026, observed annually from 1-7 August 2026. This year's theme, "Breastfeeding for a Sustainable Start in Life: Strengthen What Works," calls on governments, health systems, workplaces, communities and families to scale up proven interventions that protect, promote and support breastfeeding.

Breastfeeding is one of the most effective investments in child survival, nutrition and human development. Investing in breastfeeding is a strategic investment in human capital, yielding substantial returns. For every dollar invested in breastfeeding support, the returns are estimated to be $59, making it one of the most cost-effective investments in health and development.

This investment can lead to significant benefits, including improved cognitive development, educational attainment, and lifetime productivity. Breastfeeding provides infants with the nutrients they need for healthy growth, strengthens immunity, reduces the risk of illness and supports cognitive development. For mothers, breastfeeding contributes to improved health outcomes and stronger mother-child bonding. Despite these benefits, many families continue to face barriers to optimal breastfeeding, highlighting the need for stronger policies and sustained support.

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Across the SADC region, investing in breastfeeding is central to achieving regional commitments on nutrition, maternal and child health, food security and sustainable development. Strengthening breastfeeding support contributes to healthier children, more resilient families and stronger economies.

Key Messages

Breastfeeding saves lives and is one of the most effective interventions for improving child health and nutrition.

Exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months provides babies with all the nutrients they need while protecting them from common childhood illnesses.

Continued breastfeeding up to two years and beyond, alongside safe and diverse, nutritious, safe and sustainable complementary foods from six months, supports healthy growth and development.

Every mother deserves support from health workers, families, communities and employers to successfully breastfeed.

Mother Baby-Friendly Health Initiatives (MBFHI), skilled counselling, maternity protection, workplace support and implementation of the International Code of Marketing of Breast-milk Substitutes are proven interventions that improve breastfeeding outcomes and should be strengthened in all countries across the region.

Breastfeeding is a smart investment that improves health, reduces healthcare costs, enhances learning and productivity, and contributes to sustainable development.

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Call to Action

SADC encourages Member States, development partners, civil society, employers, health professionals and communities to work together to create enabling environments where every mother can breastfeed successfully. By strengthening proven interventions and investing in supportive policies and services, the region can accelerate progress towards ending all forms of malnutrition and ensuring every child has the best possible start in life.

Together, let us strengthen what works and give every child in Southern Africa a sustainable start through breastfeeding.