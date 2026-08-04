Sudan: So-Called Tasis Involved in War Crimes in Sudan - Prominent Legal Expert

Khartoum, 3 August 2026 (SUNA) - The prominent Legal expert Dr. Mohamed Al-Zein affirmed that the so-called Tasis movement is involved in part of the war crimes committed in Sudan and bears responsibility for crimes committed during the Sudan war.

Speaking at the 62nd briefing conference of the Ministry of Culture, Information, Tourism and Antiquities, organized by the Sudan News Agency (SUNA) on Monday at the Omdurman Cultural Center, Dr. Al-Zein discussed war crimes, genocide, and international litigation. He said that Sudan pursued litigation at the International Criminal Court and submitted provisional measures against the United Arab Emirates (UAE), but Sudan's request was rejected and the case was removed.

Legal expert Mohammed Al-Zein pointed out that what occurred at the International Court of Justice was expected, saying that there is an international strategy aimed at dismantling the Sudanese state.

He affirmed that Sudan still has available opportunities before the International Court of Justice, and that Sudanese citizens residing in Europe can resort to other European courts under international litigation jurisdiction, as war crimes and genocide do not lapse under statutes of limitations.

Dr. Mohammed Al-Zein emphasized that the media has an influential role in shaping public understanding and awareness of legal and knowledge aspects, stressing its importance in highlighting Sudan's case through systematic approaches.