Africa: Over Half of Africa's Cybercrimes Are AI-Enabled - Interpol

Nairobi — More than half of all cybercrimes reported across Africa are now AI-enabled, the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) has revealed, warning that digital attacks have rapidly evolved into an industrialized, borderless ecosystem that is becoming increasingly difficult to detect and combat.

According to the newly released INTERPOL African Cyberthreat Assessment Report 2026, 55 percent of cybercrimes reported across the continent now involve Artificial Intelligence (AI), underscoring a major shift in the cyber threat landscape.

The report says cybercrime has evolved into an increasingly automated underground economy, where criminal networks are using AI and other advanced technologies to launch attacks faster, at greater scale, and across multiple countries simultaneously.

The report further shows that cybercrime-related financial losses across Africa have more than doubled since 2024, reaching an estimated $484 million.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The assessment, based on survey data from 36 member countries and intelligence from private sector partners including Fortinet, Mastercard, the Shadowserver Foundation, S2W and TrendAI, found that 72 percent of surveyed countries reported the presence of organized scam centres, with the highest concentration in Southern and West Africa.

Among the most alarming developments highlighted in the report is the growing use of AI-generated synthetic identities to bypass biometric security systems.

Criminals are combining stolen personal information with fabricated data to deceive identity verification processes, enabling them to open bank accounts, obtain mobile loans and register SIM cards under false identities.

Online scams remain the most frequently reported form of cybercrime across the continent, while the financial services, telecommunications and government sectors continue to bear the brunt of AI-enabled credential theft and automated social engineering attacks.

The findings mirror Kenya's own evolving cyber threat landscape.

In June, the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) announced that it detected 3.37 billion cyber threat events between January and March 2026. Although this represented a 26.15 percent decline from the previous quarter, the authority cautioned that attacks had become increasingly sophisticated, with system attacks targeting critical information infrastructure accounting for 3.23 billion of the incidents.

The INTERPOL report also noted that Kenya ranked among SOCRadar's top phishing detections globally in September 2025.

Recent cyber incidents have further illustrated the growing risks facing the country. One notable case occurred on July 18, 2026, when hackers compromised the official website of the President William Ruto, defacing its homepage with messages targeting President Ruto and demanding a ransom of five Bitcoins, worth about Sh41 million at the time.

The attackers threatened to leak unspecified information if their demands were not met. The government immediately took the website offline, with Information, Communications and the Digital Economy Cabinet Secretary William Kabogo assuring the public that response protocols had been activated and that there was no evidence of unauthorized access to sensitive government data. The presidential website was restored two days later.

The growing sophistication of cyberattacks has prompted coordinated international operations aimed at dismantling transnational cybercrime networks.

Under Operation Red Card 2.0, conducted between December 8, 2025, and January 30, 2026, across 16 African countries, law enforcement agencies arrested 651 suspects and recovered more than USD 4.3 million. Investigators identified 1,247 victims, whose reported losses exceeded USD 45 million.

In Kenya, authorities arrested 27 individuals linked to online investment fraud schemes that relied on messaging applications, social media platforms and fabricated testimonials to lure victims.

Investigators said suspects convinced victims to make initial investments of as little as USD 50, displaying fake investment dashboards showing fictitious profits before blocking withdrawals and disappearing with the funds.

A separate global operation, Operation Synergia III, conducted between July 18, 2025, and January 31, 2026, brought together law enforcement agencies from 72 countries and territories.

The operation resulted in the takedown of more than 45,000 malicious servers and internet addresses linked to phishing, ransomware and information-stealing malware campaigns, while leading to 94 key arrests worldwide.

"Cybercrime in 2026 is more sophisticated and destructive than ever before, but Operation Synergia III stands as a powerful testament to what global cooperation can achieve," said Neal Jetton, Director of INTERPOL's Cybercrime Directorate.

Jetton said organized cybercriminal syndicates continue to inflict severe financial and psychological harm on individuals, businesses and communities through increasingly sophisticated online fraud schemes, emphasizing that Operation Red Card demonstrates the critical role of international collaboration in combating transnational cybercrime.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Legal Affairs ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The report also highlights significant regional variations in cyber threats. East Africa has emerged as a hotspot for mobile money fraud and ransomware attacks targeting critical infrastructure, while West and Central Africa remain major centres for business email compromise and romance scams.

Southern Africa continues to attract global threat actors seeking to maximize disruption due to its high levels of digital connectivity.

Meanwhile, cybersecurity partner TrendAI recorded approximately 600,000 detections linked to AI-generated deepfakes, digital sextortion and other forms of synthetic media abuse.

As cybercriminals increasingly harness AI to automate attacks and expand their operations across borders, INTERPOL is urging governments, businesses and individual users to strengthen cybersecurity awareness, verify digital communications before acting on them, and safeguard personal information against an increasingly sophisticated and rapidly evolving cyber threat landscape.