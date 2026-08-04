Zimbabwe Pays U.S.$40m in Compensation to BIPPA-Protected Former White Farmers, U.S.$70.5m Still Outstanding

The government has paid out US$40 million in compensation to 93 farms protected under Bilateral Investment Promotion and Protection Agreements (BIPPAs), with authorities pledging to settle the remaining US$70.5 million through future budget allocations.

The compensation programme forms part of Zimbabwe's broader efforts under the Structured Dialogue Platform on Arrears Clearance and Debt Resolution to resolve long-standing disputes arising from the country's Fast-Track Land Reform Programme.

To date, 16 farms have been fully compensated, while 77 have received partial payments.

According to the latest update, claimants from five countries are benefiting from the programme, with the Netherlands receiving the largest share.

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The Netherlands has 44 qualifying farms, of which six have been fully compensated and 38 partially paid, receiving a combined US$20.1 million.

Switzerland follows with 27 farms, four fully compensated and 23 partially paid, having received US$11.9 million.

Germany's 14 farms have received US$4.8 million, while Denmark's seven farms, all of which have been partially compensated, have received US$2.8 million.

A single farm belonging to a claimant from the former Yugoslavia has received US$400,000.

The payments relate to farmers from Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland and the former Yugoslavia whose properties were protected under BIPPA but were acquired during the 2000s fast-track Land Reform Programme.

"The compensation process started in May 2024 after the Government invited applications from BIPPA farmers impacted by the land reform. Initially, 97 farms qualified, but four were later withdrawn after their owners opted for the restoration of title. The total claim value for the remaining 93 farms is US$130.5 million.

"During the 2024 cycle, ten farms worth US$1.9 million were fully compensated, adding to six farms worth US$2.3 million fully paid last year. This brings the total fully compensated farms to 16, with 77 more receiving partial payments," reads the latest update.

Government said the compensation framework was agreed through the Land Tenure Reforms, the Compensation of Former Farm Owners process, and the Resolution of the BIPPA Sector Working Group.

Under the arrangement, annual Treasury allocations are distributed proportionately among all qualifying claimants.

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So far, Government has disbursed US$40 million, with a further US$20 million earmarked for the programme in the 2026 National Budget.

Authorities say the outstanding US$70.5 million will be settled through annual budget allocations in 2027 and 2028, as Zimbabwe continues efforts to restore investor confidence and advance its arrears clearance and debt resolution agenda.