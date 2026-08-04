Zimbabwe: ZIMSEC Releases 2026 June Exam Results - O-Level Pass Rate Drops, A-Level Performance Improves

The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) has announced the release of the 2026 June Ordinary and Advanced Level examination results, with candidates able to access them online from 6pm Monday.

The Ordinary Level pass rate for candidates who wrote five or more subjects fell by 2.87%, from 5.87% recorded in 2025, to 3% in June 2026.

The Advanced Level pass rate for candidates who passed at least two subjects (Grade E or better) increased by 11.88% from last year, to 67.74% in 2026.

Speaking during a media briefing in Harare, ZIMSEC board chairperson Professor Paul Mapfumo said the results would be available on the examination body's online portal for only five days.

"The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council board and management would like to advise the nation of the release of the 2026 June Ordinary and Advanced Level examination results.

"With effect from today, 3 August 2026 at 6pm, Ordinary and Advanced Level examination results will be accessible to all candidates and authorised personnel online through the ZIMSEC portal accessed via the ZIMSEC website.

"Please take note that this portal will be open for five days only," said Mapfumo.

Mapfumo also said heads of examination centres would begin collecting printed results for their respective schools and centres from ZIMSEC regional offices on Tuesday.