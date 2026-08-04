Zimbabwe: Opposition PUP Reverses Stance, Backs CAA3 Presidential Vote Changes

PEOPLE'S Unity Party (PUP) leader Herbert Chamuka has made a U-turn on the constitutional changes, throwing his weight behind the shift of presidential elections from a public vote to Parliament.

On July 7, President Emmerson Mnangagwa assented to Constitution Amendment Act No. 3 (CAA3), introducing constitutional changes that include extending the terms of Parliament and local authorities from five to seven years and transferring the election of the president from the electorate to Members of Parliament.

Before the law was enacted, Chamuka had opposed the proposal, arguing that allowing MPs to elect the president was undemocratic.

However, he has now expressed full support for the amendment, arguing that the new system would eliminate electoral disputes and reduce opportunities for vote rigging.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"As PUP, we are supporting the Act because we see that it avoids political disputes.

"If parliamentarians vote on behalf of their constituencies, there is no room for rigging," Chamuka said.

Commenting on the planned July 31 national shutdown, Chamuka said those opposed to CAA3 should have protested before it was signed into law.

"I encourage those who are being mobilised to demonstrate on July 31 to desist from doing so.

"Those who wanted to protest should have done so before CAB3 was signed into law to show their dissatisfaction.

"Their silence before it became an Act showed they were supporting it. It is now an Act, and everyone must just embrace it," he said.