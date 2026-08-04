South Africa: Water Crisis Turns Deadly in Durban - South African News Briefs - August 4, 2026

Water Crisis Turns Deadly in Durban

Residents of Adams Mission, south of Durban, have accused government water tanker drivers of selling water that should be supplied free of charge, following the death of 43-year-old Celani Zungu, reports EWN. Community members allege Zungu was trying to stop a tanker from leaving without delivering water to residents when he was struck and killed by the vehicle. Local councillor Thembelihle Makhanya said there is no concrete evidence of water being sold. He condemned the allegations if proven true. Police are investigating a case of culpable homicide, while the eThekwini Municipality has launched an internal investigation.

Westbury Residents March Against Gang Violence

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Residents of Westbury in Johannesburg are set to march, demanding decisive action to curb persistent gang violence and drug-related crime, reports SABC News. Community leader Bishop Dulton Adams said residents are calling for long-term solutions rather than temporary police deployments. He argued that law enforcement has a lack of a visible presence in the neighbourhood. He criticised authorities for failing to patrol the area adequately and urged stronger policing and sustained interventions to tackle gangsterism.

Parliament Defends GBVF Council Picks

Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities has defended its recommendations for the newly appointed Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF) Council, rejecting criticism from COSATU over the absence of a labour representative, reports EWN. Committee chairperson Liezl van der Merwe said the selection process was fair, legally compliant and based on candidates' experience and expertise. COSATU maintains the council should include organised labour and plans to challenge the appointments. Parliament has said that legal advice confirms that labour representation is not a legislative requirement under the GBVF Act.

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