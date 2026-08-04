Sudan: Drone Strikes Threaten Civilians and Aid Operations in Sudan

A village outside El Fasher in Sudan's Darfur region lies silent after an attack.

Drone strikes are posing deadly risks to civilians in Sudan and hampering humanitarian efforts to reach them as attacks continue to affect conflict-hit areas, the UN aid coordination office OCHA said on Monday.

The warning came a day after a deadly reported strike in the village of Ghara al Zawiya in North Darfur state caused dozens of casualties, according to information shared by the UN human rights office, OHCHR.

International media reported that at least 35 people were killed and dozens more injured in a drone strike by the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) on a traditional court on Sunday afternoon.

The SAF and former allies, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), have been at war since April 2023.

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Appeal for de-escalation

OCHA said renewed drone attacks in recent days in El Obeid, capital of North Kordofan state, have also put civilians, critical infrastructure and humanitarian operations at risk.

UN Emergency Relief Coordinator Tom Fletcher said humanitarians are scaling up efforts to reach families hit by conflict in North Kordofan and will seize every opening to expand lifesaving aid in and around El Obeid.

He called on the parties to de-escalate, protect civilians and ensure humanitarian access.

OCHA urged donors to increase support for the humanitarian response in Sudan, noting that about $1.2 billion of the $2.9 billion required this year has been received to date.

Diplomatic efforts continue

Meanwhile, the United Nations and international partners working to de-escalate the conflict in Sudan, collectively known as the Quintet, continued consultations this past week with Sudanese political leadership across the spectrum.

The talks were held in support of an inclusive, Sudanese-led and owned process, UN Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Haq told journalists on Monday in New York.

The Quintet brings together the Office of the Personal Envoy of the Secretary-General for Sudan, the African Union, regional development body (IGAD), the League of Arab States and the European Union.

"Building on exploratory consultations held in Addis Ababa in June, the Quintet engaged Sudanese civilian political leaders in recent days," he said.

"Discussions continued on proposals and perspectives for advancing the political process, including through the establishment of confidence-building measures."

Envoy urges dialogue

The UN Secretary-General's Personal Envoy for Sudan, Pekka Haavisto, continues to engage all parties and has urged them to make concrete commitments to de-escalation and engage in genuine dialogue towards a cessation of hostilities.

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Mr. Haavisto spoke on Sunday with Sudan's Minister for Foreign Affairs, Muhieddine Salem, to discuss recent developments in the country and preparations for the Personal Envoy's upcoming visit to Khartoum.

They also discussed efforts to facilitate the holding of Sudanese national examinations for Sudanese students in Chad, building on Mr. Haavisto's recent visit to the country.

The Personal Envoy also continues to engage with RSF leader General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti, to discuss practical measures to de-escalate the conflict.

Mr. Haavisto is travelling to Türkiye this week, where he will meet with national authorities as well as Sudanese stakeholders in the country, including youth and women representatives.