Uganda: Museveni Reaffirms Uganda's Backing for Olara Otunnu's UN Secretary-General Bid

President Museveni has formally reaffirmed Uganda's support for Ambassador Olara Otunnu's candidature for the position of Secretary-General of the United Nations during a meeting with representatives of members of the United Nations Security Council at State House, Entebbe.

The meeting provided an opportunity for the President to officially present Uganda's nominee and reaffirm the government's commitment to mobilising international support for Ambassador Otunnu's bid to lead the world's premier multilateral organisation.

Introducing Ambassador Otunnu to the diplomats, President Museveni described him as a distinguished Ugandan statesman and seasoned diplomat whose extensive experience within the United Nations system makes him well suited to lead the organisation at a time of mounting global challenges.

"He is really the type of person you will need in the UN system because he is very much aligned to it. I therefore hand over Olara Otunnu to you," President Museveni said.

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The President noted that he has known Ambassador Otunnu since their days at Makerere University, where Otunnu served as Guild President. He also praised his fluency in English and French, saying his multilingual ability and broad diplomatic experience are significant assets for the role.

"He speaks English and French very well without a tribal accent, so I hand Ambassador Olara Otunnu to you so that he can brief you himself," the President added.

President Museveni observed that although Ambassador Otunnu has spent decades serving the international community, he has remained an influential figure in Uganda's political landscape, having served as President of the Uganda People's Congress (UPC) and previously contested for the country's presidency.

The President also highlighted Uganda's strong credentials within the United Nations, particularly its contribution to regional peace and security and its progressive refugee policy.

"Uganda's credentials in the UN are many, but the uncontested ones are two: our contribution to regional security--I don't think anybody will say Uganda is not known for that--and our support for refugees. Our candidate comes from that background," he said.

"Of course, we are also excelling in democracy, although others may have different views, which I will not insist upon. But on refugees and our contribution to regional security, I think everybody will agree."

In his remarks, Ambassador Otunnu thanked President Museveni for the government's endorsement, noting that several members of the Security Council had sought assurances regarding Uganda's commitment to his candidature following previous unsuccessful attempts.

He said he had informed them that the President was best placed to clarify Uganda's position and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to engage the representatives alongside the Head of State.

Ambassador Otunnu outlined his distinguished international career, having served as Uganda's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, President of the UN Security Council, Chairperson of the UN Commission on Human Rights, President of the International Peace Academy (now the International Peace Institute), and United Nations Under-Secretary-General and Special Representative for Children and Armed Conflict.

He said his experience spans peace and security, humanitarian affairs, human rights and development, with a leadership approach rooted in consensus-building and dialogue.

According to Ambassador Otunnu, preventing conflicts, maintaining international peace, supporting peacebuilding and promoting post-conflict recovery should remain the United Nations' foremost priorities.

He also unveiled his vision for strengthening the effectiveness and credibility of the organisation through institutional reforms aimed at improving efficiency, coordination and accountability.

On development, Ambassador Otunnu said the Secretary-General should play a stronger convening role in mobilising long-term financing for developing countries with credible development plans but limited financial resources.

He further called for the United Nations to spearhead global cooperation on emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence (AI), by bringing together governments, experts and the private sector to ensure technological advancement benefits all humanity.

Ambassador Otunnu reaffirmed his commitment to promoting transparency, merit and inclusivity within the United Nations, saying recruitment should reflect the organisation's universal character while maintaining the highest professional standards.

He described the office of the Secretary-General as one founded on moral authority, humility, consensus-building and active engagement with member states in advancing peace, sustainable development and international cooperation.

Representatives of Security Council member states welcomed the opportunity to engage with President Museveni and Ambassador Otunnu, outlining the priorities that would guide their respective governments during the Secretary-General selection process.

They commended Ambassador Otunnu's distinguished international record and welcomed his emphasis on peace and security, development, human rights, institutional reform and emerging global issues, including artificial intelligence.

The diplomats also acknowledged Uganda's significant contribution to regional peace and security, particularly in the Horn of Africa and the Great Lakes Region, as well as its internationally recognised refugee policy.

Former Prime Minister Dr. Ruhakana Rugunda reaffirmed Uganda's determination to secure broad international backing for Ambassador Otunnu's candidature.

President Museveni announced that Dr. Rugunda would lead a Ugandan delegation to engage governments in various capitals as part of Uganda's diplomatic campaign.

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"We are going to send our delegation led by Dr. Rugunda to your capitals," President Museveni said.

Dr. Rugunda described Ambassador Otunnu as a distinguished Ugandan statesman whose service at both the national and international levels has prepared him to lead the United Nations.

He noted that Ambassador Otunnu has remained an important national leader through his leadership of the Uganda People's Congress and his participation in presidential elections.

"I am very happy that you have endorsed Ambassador Otunnu. We will give him our full support," Dr. Rugunda said.

He added that Uganda believes the time has come for Ambassador Otunnu to realise his long-held aspiration of serving as Secretary-General of the United Nations.

"I think now is the time to actualise this long-postponed aspiration," he said.

Dr. Rugunda also appealed to the diplomats to convey Uganda's message of support to their respective governments.

"I hope that the ambassadors will clearly convey the message to their respective governments."

The meeting was attended by ambassadors representing both permanent and non-permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, including Somalia, Denmark, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Pakistan, Russia, the United Kingdom, France, the United States and other member states.