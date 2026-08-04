Kenya: Partial Closure of Mombasa Road Near Bellevue Announced for Culvert Construction

Nairobi — Motorists using Mombasa Road in Nairobi should expect traffic disruptions over the next five weeks after the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) announced a temporary partial closure of a section of the highway to facilitate construction works.

In a public notice issued on Monday, KeNHA said a section of Mombasa Road (A8) at the Highway Educational Complex near Bellevue will be temporarily and interchangeably closed on both carriageways from Monday, August 10, to Monday, September 14, 2026.

The authority said the closure is intended to pave the way for the construction of a box culvert aimed at improving drainage infrastructure along the busy highway.

KeNHA Director General Luka Kimeli said the works will be undertaken in phases to minimise disruption to traffic.

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"All motorists using this road section will utilize the unclosed two lanes, which shall be provided interchangeably during the construction period to minimize traffic interruptions," Luka said.

According to the authority, only two lanes will be closed at any one time, while the remaining lanes will continue to carry traffic in both directions throughout the construction period.

KeNHA said temporary traffic management measures will be put in place at the site, including the installation of traffic cones, warning signs and road markings, as well as the deployment of traffic marshals to guide motorists safely through the affected section.

The authority also said temporary road infrastructure, including a three-metre-wide diversion and a temporary 900-millimetre-diameter culvert pipe, will be installed to maintain traffic flow while the permanent box culvert is being constructed.

Luka urged motorists to cooperate with traffic police officers and marshals on site and to strictly adhere to the temporary traffic management plan throughout the construction period.

"Motorists are advised to follow the proposed traffic management plan as well as cooperate with the police and traffic marshals on site. Normal traffic operations on the road will be restored upon completion of the works," Luka said.

Mombasa Road is one of the country's busiest transport corridors, linking Nairobi's central business district to the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, the Inland Container Depot and the Port of Mombasa. Traffic congestion is common along the route, particularly during peak hours, and motorists are advised to plan their journeys accordingly during the construction period.