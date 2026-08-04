Kenya: ODM Leader Oburu Throws Hat Into Ruto's Deputy Race

4 August 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Yvonne Mandela

Nairobi — ODM Party Leader Oburu Oginga has declared his interest in becoming President William Ruto's running mate, saying he is qualified to serve as Deputy President if the position is allocated to the party.

His declaration introduces another name into growing speculation over who could become President Ruto's running mate if the broad-based political alliance remains intact through the next election cycle.

"Our Candidate in the 2027 Presidential election will be William Ruto. But all the other positions are negotiable particularly number two. Don't you think I deserve to be number two. Can I not be number two? Mimi nimetosha!" Oburu declared when he attended an engagement President Ruto was holding with village elders.

The remarks also come after Minority Leader Junet Mohamed recently endorsed Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya for the same position, highlighting emerging competition within ODM over the coveted role.

ODM and the Kenya Kwanza government have in recent months deepened their working relationship through the broad-based government arrangement, with leaders from both sides insisting the cooperation is aimed at promoting national unity and accelerating development.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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