Kenya: Bomet Residents to Benefit From Community-Based Justice System

Residents of Bomet County are set to benefit from faster and more accessible dispute resolution following the launch of a new Alternative Justice Systems (AJS) framework by Chief Justice Martha Koome.

The initiative seeks to bring justice services closer to communities by strengthening mediation, dialogue, reconciliation, and other traditional dispute resolution mechanisms alongside the formal court system.

Launching the Bomet County Alternative Justice Systems County Action Plan and related initiatives, Koome said justice should be accessible to every Kenyan regardless of where they live.

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"The true measure of justice is not the location of a courtroom, but every person's ability to obtain fair, timely, and dignified resolution of disputes," she said.

The new framework brings together community elders, religious leaders, accredited mediators, civil society organizations, public institutions, and the Judiciary to resolve disputes more efficiently and promote social harmony.

The Judiciary also unveiled Alternative Justice Systems registries in Bomet and Sotik, which will coordinate referrals, maintain records, support public awareness, and strengthen accountability.

Koome emphasized that while Alternative Justice Systems offer an important avenue for resolving civil and community disputes, they must operate within constitutional limits.

She warned that serious criminal offences such as sexual violence and defilement must continue to be handled through the formal justice system to safeguard victims' rights and uphold the rule of law.