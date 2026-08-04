Tanzania: VP Orders Tighter Co-Op Audits

Dodoma — VICE-PRESIDENT Dr Emmanuel Nchimbi has directed the Co-operative Audit and Supervision Corporation (COASCO) to intensify regular audits of co-operative societies to strengthen accountability, curb embezzlement and enhance transparency in the sector.

Speaking yesterday during Cooperative Day celebrations at the ongoing 2026 National and International Nane Nane Exhibition at the Dr John Samuel Malecela grounds in Nzuguni, Dodoma, Dr Nchimbi said integrity remains the foundation of strong and sustainable co-operatives.

"Strengthening co-operatives depends on accountability, honesty and integrity among members, leaders and co-operative executives alike," he said.

Dr Nchimbi said the recently launched 'Protect Co-operatives, Choose Integrity' campaign comes at the right time to reinforce transparency and accountability while tackling corruption and embezzlement in co-operative societies.

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"Based on this, the 'Protect Cooperatives, Choose Integrity' campaign comes at an opportune time to strengthen transparency and accountability and combat corruption and embezzlement in co-operative societies," he said.

He urged public and private institutions, development partners and other stakeholders to work closely with the Tanzania Cooperative Development Commission (TCDC) to ensure the campaign succeeds in eliminating criminal practices within co-operatives.

Recognising the sector's contribution to national development, the Vice-President said the government will continue encouraging farmers, livestock keepers and fishers to join Savings and Credit Cooperative Societies (SACCOS).

"The co-operative sector is crucial because it provides loans that support members' activities and strengthen investment in agriculture, livestock keeping, fisheries and processing industries," he said.

Dr Nchimbi also commended co-operative societies for their achievements, noting that the value of produce handled through co-operatives rose by 16.12 per cent from 4.2tri/- in the 2024/25 season to 4.9tri/- in the 2025/26 season.

He further disclosed that the government has completed the identification and valuation of co-operative assets across the country, with assets worth 1.008tri/- identified.

"The assets include produce storage warehouses, value-addition processing plants and trucks for transporting farmers' produce, investments that are creating jobs and supporting sectors such as education and health," he said.

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Earlier, the Vice-President launched the Cooperative Society Asset Evaluation Report and the Cooperative Insurance System.

Minister for Agriculture Daniel Chongolo said the cooperative sector continues to be a key pillar of economic empowerment through agriculture, markets, financial services, investment and crop value addition.

"Through this exhibition, we have obtained an opportunity to showcase these achievements, as well as the innovative contributions of co-operative societies in improving livelihoods and supporting communities at large," he said.

Mr Chongolo added that the Tanzania Federation of Cooperatives continues to work closely with the government to strengthen good governance and ensure co-operative societies operate professionally and achieve the expected productivity.

Meanwhile, TCDC Registrar and Chief Executive Officer Dr Benson Ndiege said the newly launched asset evaluation report will strengthen the Commission's oversight by ensuring cooperative assets remain productive and generate greater benefits for members and the country.